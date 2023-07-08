2023 Futures Game: How to watch, rosters for MLB prospect all-star teams

Major League Baseball's stars of tomorrow will take the field at Seattle's T-Mobile Park on Saturday in a midsummer showcase featuring many of the game's best prospects.

This year's MLB All-Star Futures Game includes 28 players on MLB.com's top 100 prospects list, including the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft, Jackson Holliday. The American and National League teams include 14 former first-round draft picks.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Orlando Arcia, Nolan Arenado, Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts, Corbin Carroll, Yandy Díaz, Aaron Judge, Sean Murphy, Corey Seager and Mike Trout are 2023 MLB All-Star Game starters who previously were named to All-Star Futures Game rosters. (Kyle Tucker, who is an injury replacement for Trout, also appeared in a Futures Game.)

Jackson Holliday, the first overall draft pick by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2022 draft, was among 14 first-round selections chosen for the 2023 All-Star Futures Game.

What is the MLB All-Star Futures Game?

The All-Star Futures Game has been played annually since 1999 in conjunction with the MLB All-Star Game. Its intent is to showcase the up-and-coming talent coming up through baseball's minor leagues. Each of the 30 teams will be represented at the exhibition game.

How can I watch the All-Star Futures Game?

The All-Star Futures Game will be streamed on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 8. Dave Sims (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst), Siera Santos (reporter) and Caroline Pineda (reporter) will be on the call.

Who are players for the All-Star Futures Game?

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Catchers (3): Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners; Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels; Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s

Infielders (8): Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays; Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles; Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers; Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers; Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays; Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox; Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels; Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox

Outfielders (5): Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s; Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners; Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros; Spencer Jones, New York Yankees; Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers (9): Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees; Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox; Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians; Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox; David Festa, Minnesota Twins; Will Klein, Kansas City Royals; Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays; Owen White, Texas Rangers; Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays

Coaches and staff: Harold Reynolds (manager), Jay Buhner (first base coach), Mike Cameron (third base coach), Alvin Davis (hitting coach), Jamie Moyer (pitching coach), Dave Valle (bench coach), Max Weiner (bullpen coach), Michael Feliciano (athletic trainer), Rick Griffin (athletic trainer), Jake Beiting (strength and conditioning)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Catchers (2): Jeferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers; Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Infielders (8): Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks; Brady House, Washington Nationals; Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks; Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds; Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres; B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs; Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins; Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfielders (6): Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers; Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies; Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs; Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies; Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals; James Wood, Washington Nationals

Pitchers (9): Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies; Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants; Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals; J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates; Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers; Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins; Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves; Mike Vasil, New York Mets; Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants

Coaches and staff: Raul Ibañez (manager), Randy Winn (first base coach), Dan Wilson (third base coach), Adrián Beltré (bench coach), Félix Hernández (pitching coach), Dan Otero (quality control coach), Joel Piñeiro (bullpen coach), Jeremy Reed (hitting coach), Corey Tremble (athletic trainer), Jake Beiting (strength and conditioning)

