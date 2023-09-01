2023 Fantasy Football Predictions for NFC: Bijan Robinson, Rookie of the Year?

Dalton Del Don
·Fantasy analyst
·8 min read

Go here for Dalton's AFC Predictions!

NFC East

1. Philadelphia Eagles 11-6

2. Dallas Cowboys 11-6 (Wild Card)

3. New York Giants 8-9

4. Washington Commanders 7-10

NFC North

1. Detroit Lions 10-7

2. Green Bay Packers 9-8 (Wild Card)

3. Minnesota Vikings 9-8

4. Chicago Bears 5-12

NFC South

1. New Orleans Saints 9-8

2. Atlanta Falcons 8-9

3. Carolina Panthers 7-10

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5-12

NFC West

1. San Francisco 49ers 12-5

2. Seattle Seahawks 11-6 (Wild Card)

3. Los Angeles Rams 4-13

4. Arizona Cardinals 3-14

MVP: Joe Burrow

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase

Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons

Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh

NFC Championship Game: 49ers over Eagles

AFC Championship Game: Bengals over Chiefs

Super Bowl: 49ers over Bengals

Last year I had the Chiefs over Eagles and nailed OPOY and DPOY (#lookatme), so expect worse results in 2023.