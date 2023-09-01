2023 Fantasy Football Predictions for AFC: Will Joe Burrow win MVP?

Dalton Del Don
·Fantasy analyst
·8 min read

Go here for Dalton's NFC Predictions!

AFC East

1. Buffalo Bills 11-6

2. New York Jets 10-7 (wild card)

3. Miami Dolphins 10-7

4. New England Patriots 7-10

AFC North

1. Cincinnati Bengals 11-6

2. Baltimore Ravens 10-7 (wild card)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers 10-7 (wild card)

4. Cleveland Browns 8-9

AFC South

1. Jacksonville Jaguars 11-6

2. Indianapolis Colts 8-9

3. Tennessee Titans 6-11

4. Houston Texans 5-12

AFC West

1. Kansas City Chiefs 13-4

2. Los Angeles Chargers 10-7

3. Denver Broncos 7-10

4. Las Vegas Raiders 6-11

MVP: Joe Burrow

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase

Rookie of the Year: Bijan Robinson

Defensive Player of the Year: Micah Parsons

Coach of the Year: Robert Saleh

NFC Championship Game: 49ers over Eagles

AFC Championship Game: Bengals over Chiefs

Super Bowl: 49ers over Bengals

Last year I had the Chiefs over Eagles and nailed OPOY and DPOY (#lookatme), so expect worse results in 2023.