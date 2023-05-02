2023 Fantasy Football Draft Rankings

The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. Even now, with May just kicking off, fantasy football managers the world over are starting to think about where those quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end rookies might end up being selected in their drafts. So too, are fantasy managers wondering where they're going to draft all those new faces in new places, including new Jet Aaron Rodgers and new Raven, Odell Beckham Jr.

If you're already itching to start your draft prep for the 2023 fantasy football season, don't worry — our analysts have you covered with their first draft rankings of the year!

Who will go No. 1 overall this season? Will it be Christian McCaffrey, fresh off a successful season with the San Francisco 49ers? Do-it-all running back, Austin Ekeler, last season's No. 1 RB? Or will it be Justin Jefferson, last season's top fantasy wide receiver, who'll be just 24 years old when the season kicks off?

The first round is undoubtedly set to look very different this season, especially with so many veteran stars falling out of favor and an infusion of young talent, but our fantasy draft rankings — courtesy of Matt Harmon, Andy Behrens, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don — can help you kick off your journey to drafting championship-level teams in 2023!

