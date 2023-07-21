2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

ConsiderThis

We will update this article throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting takes place from June 15 to June 26, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be broadcast on FXX at a later date. Finally, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 18, and air live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

See our previous thoughts on what to expect at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards here.

The State of the Race

If there was ever a year to finally award five-time nominee Niecy Nash-Betts the Emmy, it would be now. Though the “Reno 911” breakout had already proven to the TV Academy that she could excel at more dramatic work, receiving nominations for projects like “Getting On” and “When They See Us,” she has never had a role as widely seen as Glenda Cleveland in “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” As controversial as the Netflix series was, her character advocating for the serial killer’s victims represents the most idealized version of what the Ryan Murphy show was trying to accomplish.

That said, it is hard to argue that Claire Danes did not give an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie Emmy-worthy performance when the narrative shifts over to her tragic character in FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” “Tiny Beautiful Things” star Merritt Wever, another previous Emmy winner, also delivers a tear-jerking performance on her Hulu series, making the streaming service the go-to destination to catch up on recognized performances in this category. “Welcome to Chippendales” stars Annaleigh Ashford and Juliette Lewis even made it in too.

If Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series nominations dictate what is likely to win though, Nash-Betts and Danes’ greatest competition may be “Beef” star Maria Bello, whose last scene in the Netflix series is incredibly hard to forget (however much a viewer may want to), and Camila Morrone, who is not even in the band “Daisy Jones and the Six,” and still manages to be one of the more thrilling parts of the faux music docuseries on Prime Video.

Power Rankings:

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix) Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX) Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Prime Video) Maria Bello, “Beef” (Netflix) Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu) Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu) Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Will Win: Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Could Win: Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Should Win: Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: ​​The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

More Limited Series and TV Movie Category Predictions:

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding TV Movie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

To see IndieWire’s full set of predictions for the 75th Emmy Awards click here.

Last Year’s Winner: Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Still Eligible: Kind of (She moved categories).

Hot Streak: With neither Coolidge nor any actor receiving an Emmy nomination, there are no significant possible hot streaks to highlight in this category.

Notable Ineligible Series: Aubrey Plaza, Meghann Fahy, Haley Lu Richardson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tobasco, and Beatrice Grannò, “The White Lotus: Sicily” (submitted as a Drama Series); Jennifer Jason Leigh, Richa Moorjani, and Jessica Pohly, “Fargo” (Season 5 was not eligible)

