2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Television Movie

The nomination round of voting takes place from June 15 to June 26, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be broadcast on FXX at a later date. Finally, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 18, and air live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

The State of the Race

Have we ever thought that maybe the lines being so blurry on how films made for streaming should be classified is a good thing? The past decade has seen Outstanding Television Movie Emmy contenders come from highly specific boxes, whether it’s extra-long episodes of an anthology series, or film follow-ups to popular shows, or the classic ripped-from-the-headlines style movie that still is HBO’s bread and butter.

With things finally settling around the type of films that end up streaming only, it’s nice to see a pool of potential nominees be so creatively diverse. HBO film festival acquisition “Reality,” about the 2017 NSA contractor who released reports revealing Russian interference in the 2016 election, is arguably the most traditional candidate here, but even that film is more stylized than what one has come to expect from the pay-cable juggernaut, using a script that is 100 percent from Reality Winner’s actual interrogation.

Though “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” kind of came and went, the NBC film is still high on many prediction lists because the country icon won this category in 2021 for her holiday film that she did with Netflix. And Parton, a recent addition to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has not gotten any less popular.

Still, the true contenders here are “Fire Island” and “Prey” from Hulu, and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” from Roku Originals. While the former two are inventive, inclusive spins on well-tread story arcs, the latter is a well-executed comedy that is not too far off spiritually from last year’s winner “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers,” hence its frontrunner status.

Predicted Nominees:

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” (NBC)

“Fire Island” (Hulu)

“Prey” (Hulu)

“Reality” (HBO)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (Roku Channel)

Contenders:

“Boston Strangler” (Hulu)

“Hocus Pocus 2” (Disney+)

“Reno 911: It’s a Wonderful Heist” (Paramount+)

In a Perfect World:

“Do Revenge” (Netflix)

“Rye Lane” (Hulu)

“Sick” (Peacock)

Last Year’s Winner: “Chip ’n Dale: Rescue Rangers”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: Disney+ is looking to score its second win in a row with several different contenders to choose from.

Notable Ineligible Films: “Flamin’ Hot” (the film will not premiere in time to be eligible)

