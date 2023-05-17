2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

ConsiderThis

We will update this article throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting takes place from June 15 to June 26, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 12. The Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be presented over two consecutive nights on Saturday, September 9 and Sunday, September 10, with an edited presentation of the ceremonies to be broadcast on FXX at a later date. Finally, the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Monday, September 18, and air live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.

See our previous thoughts on what to expect at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards here.

The State of the Race

When it comes to the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, there are of course a lot of potential nominees one could talk about, but really only one potential winner. “The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge has only built up even more momentum since her Emmy win last year for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. In February, she won the SAG Award for Female Actor in a Drama Series, beating out fellow recent Emmy winners Zendaya (“Euphoria”) and Julia Garner (“Ozark”), so she would be this year’s frontrunner for the Lead Actress in a Drama Series Emmy had she submitted for it.

While the popularity of “The White Lotus” meant almost every single one of Coolidge’s female co-stars got nominated alongside her, the shift to the Drama categories come with more contenders for the cast to go up against. Aubrey Plaza and Meghann Fahy still look solid, as they had the most talked about Season 2 storyline outside of Coolidge’s last stand, but it is hard to say anyone else shines bright enough to eclipse past nominees like Christina Ricci (“Yellowjackets”), Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”), and J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”).

While Ann Dowd is a past winner in this category for her performance as Aunt Lydia on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and the show has even gotten up to four Supporting Actress nominations within one season before, the Hulu series seems to have plateaued with its most recent season, so it’s a question if any cast members get a nomination at all. Same goes for “The Crown,” though Elizabeth Debicki is inarguably the strongest contender from the most recent season, for her portrayal of Princess Diana in her later years, and she happens to have submitted in this category.

Current Contenders (In Alphabetical Order):

Milly Alcock, “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Carol Burnett, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Morfydd Clark, “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” (Prime Video)

Olivia Cooke, “House of the Dragon” (HBO)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown” (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Simone Kessell, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Christina Ricci, “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession” (HBO)

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Arsema Thomas, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Last Year’s Winner: Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Still Eligible: No.

Hot Streak: With Garner out of the running, having tied the record for most consecutive wins in this category last year, the streak to look at is if Netflix could win Supporting Actress in a Drama a fifth year in a row.

Notable Ineligible Series: Patricia Arquette, “Severance” (Season 2 was not eligible); Sydney Sweeney, “Euphoria” (Season 3 was not eligible); Sadie Sink, “Stranger Things” (Season 5 was not eligible); Fiona Shaw, “Killing Eve” (ended); Julia Garner, “Ozark” (ended)

Best of IndieWire

