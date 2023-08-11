2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

ConsiderThis

We will update this article throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2023 Emmys race. The nomination round of voting took place from June 15 to June 26, with the official Emmy nominations announced Wednesday, July 12. The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will now take place Monday, January 15, live on FOX at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT.



The State of the Race

A lot has changed around the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series race, including a new Emmys date, the WGA and SAG strikes consequentially bringing a show’s craft to the forefront of its awards campaign, etc. But how close each nominee is to being the one to win the Emmy come January has kind of stayed the same.

“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen came into this TV season having won the category last year, and even if most of it was shot before the British actor accepted his award last September for playing slippery media exec Tom Wambsgans, the final season of the show was basically a victory lap for Macfadyen. His primary scene partner, Sarah Snook, being moved up to the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category — and becoming a frontrunner — helps his Emmy chances as well (though it arguably further eclipses the Emmy chances for his fellow nominee and on-screen Disgusting Brother Nicholas Braun).

Because Macfadyen is a returning winner, and the show fills half the category, voters are going to turn their focus more toward “Succession” when considering who should win, but fellow HBO series “The White Lotus” does have its own pedigree. Season 1 star Murray Bartlett won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series last year, so it is nice to see both veterans like F. Murray Abraham and Michael Imperioli as well as fresh faces like Will Sharpe and Theo James keep up that momentum. But it is hard for even the biggest fans of the show to pinpoint which of the four actors truly stood out in the same way as Macfadyen in “Succession.”

Such is the gift and the curse of “The White Lotus” Season 2 being an exceptional ensemble piece.

Power Rankings:

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” (HBO) Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession” (HBO) Alan Ruck, “Succession” (HBO) Nicholas Braun, “Succession” (HBO) Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus” (HBO) F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus” (HBO) Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus (HBO) Theo James, “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Will Win: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Could Win: Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Should Win: Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Last Year’s Winner: Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Still Eligible: Yes.

Hot Streak: Not really any possible streaks outside of Macfadyen maybe winning a second year in a row for “Succession.”

Notable Ineligible Series: John Turturro and Christopher Walken, “Severance” (Season 2 was not eligible); Oh Young-soo, “Squid Game” (Season 2 was not eligible); Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show” (Season 3 was not eligible)

