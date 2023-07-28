2023 Emmy Awards will be postponed until January due to actors' and writers' strikes

The 75th Annual Emmy Awards will not take place on Sept. 18 as scheduled.

A person unauthorized to speak publicly about the situation confirmed to USA TODAY that the awards show will be postponed to January 2024 due to the dual writers' and actors' strikes that have largely put Hollywood on pause. The ceremony is hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences and will air on Fox.

A new date, as well as a host for the ceremony, are yet to be announced.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for Fox and the Television Academy for comment.

This is a developing story.

