2023 Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity and Security Manual Templates Bundle Guide: All PCI-DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, the ISO 27000 (formerly ISO 17799) Series Compliant

Dublin, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disaster Recovery Business Continuity and Security Manual Templates" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bundle contains: the Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Template in Word and ePub formats: the Security Manual Template; and the Sensitive Information Policy.

More C-Level executives are asking the question - "Is our DR/BC Plan up to date and reflect the lessons learned in the past year?"

Janco revamped its entire DR/BC template (2023 Edition) to be comprised of modular components. Even if you have a plan in place, our policies, procedures, electronic forms, checklists can be extracted and added to your existing DR/BC program. The 2023 Edition of the DR/BCTemplate Includes:

  • Using Cloud for DR/BC

  • Work From Home lessons learned

  • A Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire as an electronic form

  • Full job descriptions for Disaster Recovery Manager, Pandemic Coordinator, and Manager DR/BC

  • Six (5) full infrastructure procedures:

    • WFH & Telecommuting Policy

    • Backup and Backup Retention Policy

    • Incident Communication Plan Policy

    • Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy

    • Social Networking Policy

  • Twenty-Two (22) electronic forms

Disaster Recovery - Business Continuity Security Bundle

We have just the download you need to create a world class plan and assure you leave no stone unturned. With these Templates we walk you through the entire process, providing all the tools you need along the way. As an added benefit you can purchase an update service that keeps these templates abreast of the latest legislated and mandated requirements. All of our documents have been updated to comply with PCI-DSS, Sarbanes-Oxley, HIPAA, the ISO 27000 (formerly ISO 17799) series - 27001 & 27002, and PCI-DSS.

The Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Manual Template bundle come in three versions - Standard, Premium, and Gold.

Summary:

Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Plan Released along with Cloud based DR/BC and Security Compliance Templates

The latest Edition of the Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Template, Security Manual and it's How to Guide for Cloud and Outsourcing. The focus of these updates is using the Cloud for DR/BC while meeting compliance mandates.

The CEO of Janco, M. Victor Janulaitis said, "IT managers have eagerly implemented cloud applications to reap its many benefits including lower hardware, infrastructure, and energy costs. Now the focus is on having DR/BC Plans that utilize cloud processing as a top priority." He added, "The recent storms in Texas have shown many CIOs that DR/BC at a time when working from home is the norm, processing plans need to be more resilient. With the current editions of our Cloud, DR/BC, and Security Templates we have addressed those needs directly."

These core documents are delivered electronically along with specific infrastructure procedures, job descriptions and electronic forms. In addition, there are over 200 pages of additional supporting materials that can be used by companies to update their existing DR/BC plans and Security protocols. Being modular in nature, Janco's full bundle does not need to be implemented. Rather components of the How to Cloud Guide, DR/BC, and Security Templates can be extracted and added to existing infrastructure and plans.

This Edition has detailed DR/BC activation procedures and implementation work plans. The bundle of three templates provides clear examples of how to get something done quickly and efficiently given the needs of today's complex operating environments. Any sized organization can benefit from this tool. It is comprehensive and the processes created are concise and easily implemented. There are checklists and examples of what is needed to get systems and networks working quickly.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Plan Introduction
1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After a "Major Event"
1.2 Mission and Objectives
1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope
1.4 Authorization
1.5 Responsibility
1.6 Key Plan Assumptions
1.7 Disaster Definition
1.8 Metrics
1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis
2.1 Scope
2.2 Objectives
2.3 Analyze Threats
2.4 Critical Time Frame
2.5 Application System Impact Statements
2.6 Information Reporting
2.7 Best Data Practices
2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy
3.1 Site Strategy
3.2 Backup Best Practices
3.3 Data Capture and Backups
3.4 Communication Strategy
3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy
3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy
3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy
3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including Isp's) - Strategy
3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy
3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy
3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including WFH Users) - Strategy
3.12 Laptops - Strategy
3.13 Pda'S and Smartphones - Strategy
3.14 Byods - Strategy
3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy
4.1 Approach
4.2 Escalation Plans
4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization
5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart
5.2 Disaster Recovery Team
5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities
5.3.1 Recovery Management
5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team
5.3.3 Physical Security
5.3.4 Administration
5.3.5 Hardware Installation
5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software
5.3.7 Communications
5.3.8 Operations

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures
6.1 General
6.2 Recovery Management
6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage
6.4 Physical Security
6.5 Administration
6.6 Hardware Installation
6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software
6.8 Communications
6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration
7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager
7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan
7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis
7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team
7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan
7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests
7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix a - Listing of Attached Materials
8.1 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Electronic Forms

  • Site Evaluation Checklist

  • Lan Node Inventory

  • Location Contact Numbers

  • Off-Site Inventory

  • Pandemic Planning Checklist

  • Personnel Location

  • Plan Distribution

  • Remote Location Contact Information

  • Server Registration

  • Team Call List

  • Vendor Contact List

  • Vendor/Partner Questionnaire

  • Work from Home Contact Information

8.2 Safety Program Forms - Electronic Forms

  • Area Safety Inspection

  • Employee Job Hazard Analysis

  • First Report of Injury

  • Inspection Checklist - Alternative Locations

  • Inspection Checklist - Computer Server Data Center

  • Inspection Checklist - Office Locations

  • New Employee Safety Checklist

  • Safety Program Contact List

  • Training Record

8.3 Business Impact Analysis - Electronic Forms

  • Application and File Server Inventory

  • Business Impact Questionnaire

8.4 Job Descriptions

  • Disaster Recovery Manager

  • Manager Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

  • Pandemic Coordinator

8.5 Attached Infrastructure Policies

  • Backup and Backup Retention Policy

  • Incident Communication Plan Policy

  • Physical and Virtual Server Security Policy

  • Social Networking Policy

  • Wfh and Telecommuting Policy

8.6 Other Attachments

  • Disaster Recovery Business Continuity Audit Program

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials
9.1 Preventative Measures
9.2 Sample Application Systems Impact Statement
9.3 Key Customer Notification List
9.4 Resources Required for Business Continuity
9.5 Critical Resources to Be Retrieved
9.6 Business Continuity Off-Site Materials
9.7 Work Plan
9.8 Audit Disaster Recovery Plan Process
9.9 Departmental DRP and BCP Activation Workbook
9.10 Web Site Disaster Recovery Planning Form
9.11 General Distribution Information
9.12 Disaster Recovery Sample Contract
9.13 Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance
9.14 Power Requirement Planning Check List
9.15 Colocation Checklist

10. Change History

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vwz8qq

