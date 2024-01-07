2023 Creative Arts Emmys: See winners from night 1

Get a peek at all the shows and movies that have already grabbed an Emmy.

The 2023 Emmys, originally scheduled to take place last September, land in January this year after being delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. However, the Jan. 15 Emmys ceremony won't be when the first Primetime Emmys are handed out.

The Creative Arts Emmys are being awarded during a two-night ceremony this Saturday and Sunday. The awards honor artistic and technical achievements in a host of television genres, as well as for animated, reality, variety, and documentary series and specials. An edited version of the two-part ceremony will air on FXX Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Even if it isn't the main TV event, the ceremony honors some of the year's most beloved shows and TV events. You'll find The Last Of Us, Wednesday, Succession, RuPaul's Drag Race, Queer Eye, and other favorites loaded up with a flurry of nominations and potential wins.

The show will also honor game show hosts, voice-over talent, and narrators. We'd make a joke about that last being given the honorary name of the Morgan Freeman award, but the serial narrator is up for Outstanding Narrator for his work on Our Universe. Maybe it'll have to be named after David Attenborough.

Here are all the nominees and winners for the 2023 Creative Arts Emmys. Check back for live updates throughout both ceremonies.



HBO; David Russell/HBO; Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Pedro Pascal in 'The Last of Us,' Brian Cox in 'Succession,' and Jenny Ortega in 'Wednesday'

Ceremony 1 (Saturday)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart - Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)

Tim Robinson - I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Ben Schwartz - Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel - Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)

Jasmine Guy - Chronicles of Jessica Wu (Tubi)

Paula Pell - Die Hart 2: Die Harter (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary - Wendy O'Brien and Chris Gehry (ABC)

Jury Duty - Susie Farris (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building - Bernard Telsey, Destiny Lilly, and Tiffany Little Canfield (Hulu)

Ted Lasso - Theo Park (Apple TV+)

WINNER: The Bear - Jeanie Bacharach, Mickie Paskal, Jennifer Rudnicke, and AJ Links (FX)



Story continues

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

Bad Sisters - Nina Gold and Lucy Amos (Apple TV+)

Succession - Avy Kaufman (HBO Max)

The Crown - Robert Sterne (Netflix)

The Last of Us - Victoria Thomas, Jennifer Page and Corinne Clark (HBO Max)

WINNER: The White Lotus - Meredith Tucker, Barbara Giordani and Francesco Vedovati (HBO Max)

Yellowjackets - Junie Lowry Johnson, Corinne Clark, Libby Goldstein and Jennifer Page (Showtime)



Outstanding Casing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Beef - Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce (Netflix)

Dahmer - Robert J. Ulrich, Carol Kritzer and Eric Dawson (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six - Justine Arteta and Kim Davis-Wagner (Prime Video)

Fleishman is in Trouble - Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich (FX)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Wendy O'Brien (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

WINNER: Blindspotting - Routines: "The History" / "San Quentin Blues" (Starz), Jon Boogz, Choreographer

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Routines: "New Cool" / "Hand Jive" / "The Boom" (Paramount+), Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies - Routines: "Pulling Strings" / "Hit Me Again" / "High Rollin" (Paramount+), Jeffrey Mortensen and Louise Hradsky, Choreographers

Schmigadoon! - Routines: "Bells and Whistles" / "Good Enough to Eat" / "Bustin' Out" (Apple TV+), Christopher Gattelli, Choreographer

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Routines: "Trash Man" / "Dream Kitchen" (Prime Video), Marguerite Derricks, Choreographer



Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Black Bird - Natalie Kingston (Apple TV+)

Boston Strangler - Ben Kutchins (Hulu)

Dead Ringers - Jody Lee Lipes (Prime Video)

George & Tammy - Igor Martinovic (Showtime)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Anastas Michos (Netflix)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Atlanta - Christian Sprenger (FX)

Barry - Carl Herse (HBO Max)

How I Met Your Father - Gary Baum (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building - Chris Teague (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! - Jon Joffin (Apple TV+)

The Mandalorian - Dean Cundey (Disney+)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Andor - Damián García (Disney+)

House of the Dragon - Catherine Goldschmidt (HBO Max)

The Crown - Adriano Goldman (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - M. David Mullen (Prime Video)

The Old Man - Sean Porter (FX)

Wednesday - David Lanzenberg (Netflix)



Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Succession (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

WINNER: Wednesday (Netflix)



Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Beef (Netflix)

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fleishman is in Trouble (FX)

Swarm (Prime Video)

The Watcher (Netflix)



Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

P-Valley (Starz)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

WINNER: The White Lotus (HBO Max)



Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Stories (FX)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

WINNER: Wednesday (Netflix)



Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

WINNER: House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal - The Bear (FX)

Luke Kirby - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Nathan Lane - Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pedro Pascal - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Oliver Platt - The Bear (FX)

WINNER: Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

James Cromwell - Succession (HBO Max)

Lamar Johnson - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Arian Moayed - Succession (HBO Max)

Nick Offerman - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Keivonn Montreal Woodard - The Last of Us (HBO Max)



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Quinta Brunson - Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Taraji P. Henson - Abbott Elementary (ABC)

WINNER: Judith Light - Poker Face (Peacock)

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harriet Walter - Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass - Succession (HBO Max)

Cherry Jones - Succession (HBO Max)

Melanie Lynskey - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Storm Reid - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Anna Torv - The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Harriet Walter - Succession (HBO Max)



Outstanding Main Title Design

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Hello Tomorrow! (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Wednesday (Netflix)



Outstanding Motion Design

WINNER: Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

A Small Light: "What Can Be Saved" - Ariel Marx (National Geographic)

Hocus Pocus 2 - John Debney (Disney+)

Ms. Marvel: "Time and Again" - Laura Karpman (Disney+)

Prey - Sarah Schachner (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor: "Rix Road" - Nicholas Britell (Disney+)

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" - Nicholas Britell (HBO Max)

The Last of Us: "Long, Long Time" - Gustavo Santaolalla (HBO Max)

The White Lotus: "In the Sandbox" - Cristobal Tapia de Veer (HBO Max)

Wednesday: "Woe is the Loneliest Number" - Danny Elfman and Chris Bacon (Netflix)



Outstanding Music Supervision

Daisy Jones & the Six: "Track 8: Looks Like We Made It" - Frankie Pine (Prime Video)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" - Nora Felder (Netflix)

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" - Tony Von Pervieux and Christa Miller (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Four Minutes" - Robin Urdang (Prime Video)

The White Lotus: "Bull Elephants" - Gabe Hilfer (HBO Max)



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Andor - Nicholas Britell (Disney+)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities - Holly Amber Church (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel - Laura Karpman (Netflix)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Howard Shore (Prime Video)

Wednesday - Danny Elfman (Netflix)



Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Ginny & Georgia: "Hark! Darkness Descends!" - "Marriage is a Dungeon" by Lili Haydn and Ben Bromfield (Netflix)

Ted Lasso: "Mom City" - "Fought and Lost" by Tom How, Sam Ryder, and Jamie Hartman (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" - "A Beautiful Game" by Ed Sheeran, Max Martin, and Foy Vance (Apple TV+)

The L Word: Generation Q: "Questions for the Universe" - "All About Me" by Heather McIntosh, Allyson Newman and Taura Stinson (Showtime)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: "Susan" - "Your Personal Trash Man Can" by Curtis Moore and Thomas Mizer (Prime Video)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story: "Now You Know" by Al Yankovic (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

WINNER: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)



Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)



Outstanding Period Costumes for a Series

Perry Mason (HBO Max)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

WINNER: The Great (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)



Outstanding Period Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

WINNER: Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

George & Tammy (Showtime)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul: "Saul Gone" - Skip Macdonald (AMC)

Succession: "America Decides" - Jane Rizzo (HBO Max)

Succession: "Connor's Wedding" - Bill Henry (HBO Max)

Succession: "With Open Eyes" - Ken Eluto (HBO Max)

The Last of Us: "Endure and Survive" - Timothy A. Good and Emily Mendez (HBO Max)

The White Lotus: "Abductions" - Heather Persons (HBO Max)

The White Lotus: "Arrivederci" - John M. Valerio (HBO Max)



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

Call Me Kat: "Call Me Consciously Uncoupled" - Pamela Marshall (Fox)

How I Met Your Father: "Daddy" - Russell Griffin (Hulu)

Night Court: "Pilot" - Kirk Benson and Chris Poulos (NBC)

The Upshaws: "Duct Up" - Russell Griffin and Angel Gamboa Bryant (Netflix)

The Upshaws: "Off Beat" - Angel Gamboa Bryant (Netflix)



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single-Camera Comedy Series

Barry: "wow" - Franky Guttman and Ali Greer (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building: "The Last Day of Bunny Folger" - Peggy Tachdjian (Hulu)

Ted Lasso: "Mom City" - A.J. Catoline and Alex Szabo (Apple TV+)

Ted Lasso: "So Long, Farewell" - Melissa McCoy and Francesca Castro (Apple TV+)

The Bear: "System" - Joanna Naugle (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows: "Go Flip Yourself" - Yana Gorskaya and Dane McMaster (FX)



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef: "Figures of Light" - Nat Fuller and Laura Zempel (Netflix)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story: "The Good Boy Box" - Stephanie Filo (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel: "Generation Why" - Nona Khodai and Sabrina Pilsco (Disney+)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: "Part VI" - Kelley Dixon and Josh Earl (Disney+)

Prey - Angela M. Catanzaro and Claudia Castello (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story - Jamie Kennedy (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Succession (HBO Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Wednesday (Netflix)



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Perry Mason (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)



Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

WINNER: Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

WINNER: The Last of Us (HBO Max)

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (HBO Max)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

The Bear (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor (Disney+)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

The Boys (Prime Video)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Barry (HBO Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Bear (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)



Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Andor (Disney+)

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)



Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Five Days at Memorial: "Day Two" (Apple TV+)

Shadow and Bone: "Rusalye" (Netflix)

Ted Lasso: "Mom City" (Apple TV+)

The Nevers: "It's a Good Day" (Tubi)

The Umbrella Academy: "Marigold" (Netflix)

Wednesday: "A Murder of Woes" (Netflix)



Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

WINNER: Barry (HBO Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Wednesday (Netflix)



Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

WINNER: The Boys (Prime Video)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Rookie (ABC)



Outstanding Stunt Performance

FBI: Most Wanted: "Black Mirror" - Chad Hessler (CBS)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" - Jahnel Curfman, Shannon Beshears and Niko Dalman (Netflix)

Stranger Things: "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" - Courtney Schwartz and Michelle Andrea Adams (Netflix)

WINNER: The Mandalorian: "Chapter 24: The Return" - Lateef Crowder, JJ Dashnaw, Paul Darnell and Ryan Ryusaki (Disney+)



Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Prey (Hulu)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)



David McNew/Getty Images The Emmy statue

Ceremony 2 (Sunday)

Outstanding Animated Program

Bob's Burgers: "The Plight Before Christmas" (Fox)

Entergalactic (Netflix)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: "Shadow of Fate" (Adult Swim)

Rick and Morty: "Night Family" (Adult Swim)

The Simpsons: "Treehouse of Horror XXXIII" (Fox)



Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

The Traitors (Peacock)

Top Chef (Bravo)



Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix)

Julie Andrews as Lady Whistledown

Family Guy (Fox)

Alex Borstein as Lois Griffin

History of the World, Part II (Hulu)

Mel Brooks as The Narrator

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Maya Rudolph as Connie the Hormone Monstress

Crank Yankers (Comedy Central)

Wanda Sykes as Gladys

Tuca & Bertie (Netflix)

Ali Wong as Bertie



Outstanding Choreography for a Variety or Reality Programming

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration - Routine: "Be Our Guest" (ABC)

Jamal Sims, Makenzie Dustman, and Phillip Chbeeb, Choreographers

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration - Routine: "Rose Petal Suite Pt. I" (ABC)

Phillip Chbeeb and Makenzie Dustman, Choreographers

Dancing With the Stars - Routine: "Higher" (Disney+)

Derek Hough, Choreographer

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl - Routines: "Family Madrigal" / "Surface Pressure" (Disney+)

Jamal Sims, Choreographer

Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 4 - Routines: "Chameleon" / "Pride Rock" (Prime Video)

Parris Goebel, Choreographer



Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

The 100 Foot Wave: "Chapter VI - Force Majeure" (HBO Max)

Secrets of the Elephants: "Desert" (National Geographic)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy: "Calabria" (CNN)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

The 1619 Project: "Justice" (Hulu)

The Territory (National Geographic)



Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program

Deadliest Catch: "Call of a New Generation" (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero: "The Pursuit" (National Geographic)

Survivor: "Series Body of Work" (CBS)

The Amazing Race: "Series Body of Work" (CBS)

Welcome to Wrexham: "Do or Die" (FX)



Outstanding Commercial

"Apple - The Greatest - Accessibility" - Somesuch and Apple Inc. (Apple)

"Call Me with Timothée Chalamet" - MJZ and TBWA\Media Arts Lab (Apple TV+)

"Cost of Beauty" - Smuggler and Oglivy (Dove)

"Forever" - Sanctuary (The Farmer's Dog)

"Apple - Quiet the Noise" - Iconoclast TV and TBWA\Media Arts Lab (AirPods)

"R.I.P. Leon" - Biscuit Filmworks and Apple Inc. (Apple)

"The Singularity" - Smuggler and Squarespace (Squarespace)



Outstanding Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

WINNER: We're Here - "St. George, Utah" (HBO Max)



Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Judy Blume Forever - Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok (Prime Video)

Moonage Daydream - Brett Morgen (HBO Max)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields - Lana Wilson (Hulu)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - Davis Guggenheim (Apple TV+)

The Territory - Alex Pritz (National Geographic)

The U.S. and the Holocaust: "Episode 3: The Homeless, Tempest-tossed (1942 -)" - Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and Lynn Novick (PBS)



Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

Queer Eye - Ali Moghadas (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race - Nick Murray (MTV)

The Amazing Race - Bertram van Munster (CBS)

Top Chef - Ariel Boles (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham - Bryan Rowland (FX)



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "20th Anniversary Special" - Andy Fisher (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: "Afghanistan" - Paul Pennolino (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live: "Co-Hosts: Steve Martin and Martin Short" (NBC)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert: "John Oliver; Broadway Cast of the Lion King" - Jim Hoskinson (CBS)

The Problem With Jon Stewart: "Chaos, Law, and Order" - André Allen (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love - Paul Miller (NBC)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage - Joel Gallen (Netflix)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna - Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter (Fox)

The Oscars - Glenn Weiss (ABC)

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer - Linda Mandoza (Netflix)



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Dear Mama (FX)

Secrets of the Elephants (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)



Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Max)

Judy Blume Forever (Prime Video)

My Transparent Life (Prime Video)

Pamela, A Love Story (Netflix)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Emerging Media Program

For All Mankind Season 3 Experience (Apple TV+)

Gorillaz Presents (Google)

MLK: Now Is the Time (Meta Quest)

The Notorious B.I.G. Sky's The Limit: A VR Concert Experience (Facebook and Meta Horizon Worlds)

You Destroy. We Create | The War on Ukraine's Culture (Meta Quest TV)



Outstanding Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking

Aftershock (Hulu)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

The Accused: Damned or Devoted? (World/PBS)

The Territory (National Geographic)



Outstanding Game Show

Family Feud (ABC)

Jeopardy! (ABC)

That's My Jam (NBC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)



Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

WINNER: We're Here - "St. George, Utah" (HBO Max)

Outstanding Host for a Game Show

Steve Harvey - Family Feud (ABC)

Mayim Bialik - Jeopardy! (ABC)

Ken Jennings - Jeopardy! (ABC)

Keke Palmer - Password (NBC)

Pat Sajak - Wheel of Fortune (Syndicated)



Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program

Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk, and Jonathan Van Ness - Queer Eye (Netflix)

Nicole Byer - Nailed It! (Netflix)

Padma Lakshmi - Top Chef (Bravo)

Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph - Baking It (Peacock)

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)



Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Netflix)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi (Hulu)

The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey (Netflix)

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (CNN)



Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

WINNER: Entergalactic (Netflix)

Meybis Ruiz Cruz, Lead Character Designer

WINNER: More Than I Want to Remember (Paramount+)

Maya Edelman, Animation Director

WINNER: Star Wars: Visions - "Screecher's Reach" (Disney+)

Almu Redondo, Art Director

WINNER: The Simpsons - "Lisa The Boy Scout" (Fox)

Nik Ranieri, Character Layout



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

America's Got Talent - "Episode 1717" (NBC)

American Idol - "Top 20" (ABC)

Dancing With the Stars - "Semi Finals" (Disney+)

So You Think You Can Dance - "Starry Starry Night" (Fox)

The Voice - "Live Finale, Part 2" (NBC)



Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Max)

75th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium (HBO Max)



Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program

WINNER: Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration (ABC)

Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special (Original Dramatic Underscore)

Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico - Tony Morales (CNN)

Light & Magic - James Newton Howard (Disney+)

Pamela, A Love Story - Blake Neely (Netflix)

Prehistoric Planet - Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, and Anže Rozman (Apple TV+)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie - John Powell (Apple TV+)



Outstanding Music Direction

2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Max)

Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song: Joni Mitchell (PBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

The Oscars (ABC)



Outstanding Narrator

Mahershala Ali - Chimp Empire (Netflix)

Angela Bassett - Good Night Oppy (Prime Video)

Morgan Freeman - Our Universe (Netflix)

Barack Obama - Working: What We Do All Day (Netflix)

Pedro Pascal - Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World (CNN)



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Moonage Daydream (HBO Max)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

The 1619 Project (Hulu)



Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Top Chef (Bravo)



Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

History of the World, Part II (Hulu)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)



Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

The Oscars (ABC)



Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO Max)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)



Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Awkwafina Is Hangin' With Grandma (Comedy Central)

Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training (AMC)

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+)

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)



Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode (HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch (NBC)

Succession: Controlling the Narrative (HBO Max)

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode (HBO Max)

The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode (HBO Max)



Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Love, Lizzo (HBO Max)

Moonage Daydream (HBO Max)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Moonage Daydream (HBO Max)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+)

The Sound of 007 (Prime Video)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Deadliest Catch (Discovery Channel)

RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming With Dave Letterman (Disney+)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert (Paramount+)

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)



Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC)



Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

American Idol (ABC)

Dancing With the Stars (Disney+)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

The Voice (NBC)



Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special

2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Max)

Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium (Disney+)

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (Disney+)

The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna (Fox)

The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium (HBO Max)



Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (MTV)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)



Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love (NBC)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Lizzo: Live in Concert (HBO Max)

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter (ABC)

Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer (Netflix)



Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

100 Foot Wave (HBO Max)

Dead Mama (FX)

Moonage Daydream (HBO Max)

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me (Apple TV+)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS)



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO Max)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)



Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Carol Burnett: 90 Yers of Laughter + Love (NBC)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: I'm An Entertainer (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)



An edited presentation of Creative Arts Emmys will air Saturday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air live coast-to-coast on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.





Related content:

Read the original article on Entertainment Weekly.