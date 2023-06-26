2023 College World Series: How to watch, stream deciding game between LSU and Florida

It's all or nothing for the LSU and Florida baseball teams on Monday night as they face off in the third and final game of the championship series of the College World Series.

After the Tigers won the first game 4-3 in dramatic fashion with a home run in the 11th inning, the Gators came back with a vengeance, tying the series with a 24-4 win – the most runs scored in College Wold Series history.

No matter who wins the tiebreaker, it will be the ninth time a team from the Southeastern Conference has hoisted the College World Series trophy since 2009.

Jac Caglianone and Ty Evans each hit a pair of home runs in Florida's monster second game. The Gators offense will seek to power the team to their first title since 2017.

Florida center fielder Wyatt Langford (36) celebrates hitting a double as LSU infielder Tre' Morgan (18) waits for the throw during Game of the College World Series championship series.

LSU fans will say goodbye to star pitcher and projected No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes, who is expected to take the mound at some point from the bullpen as Thatcher Hurd was named the starter, per multiple reports. En route to the championship series, he passed fellow Tigers pitcher Ben McDonald's SEC record of 202 strikeouts in a season with 209.

If the Tigers win, it will be their first championship since 2009.

Here's everything you need to know for the final game of the 2023 College World Series.

When is the deciding Game 3 of the College World Series?

The third and final game of the College World Series starts at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

What TV channel is Game 3 of the College World Series on?

ESPN will broadcast the game with Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Chris Burke (analyst), Kyle Peterson (analyst), Kris Budden (sideline) on the call.

Will there be a live stream of Game 3 of the College World Series?

The matchup between LSU and Florida can be live streamed on ESPN+, the ESPN website and the ESPN app.

