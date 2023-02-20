2023 catcher rankings: J.T. Realmuto, Adley Rutschman provide stability behind the plate
The catcher position seems deeper than it's been in a while this season, thanks to some talented young backstops rising up through the ranks.
While this year's newfound depth helps plug the holes, an elite catcher will still give fantasy teams a distinct edge on the competition.
In the National League, the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (.276, 22 HR, 84 RBI, 74 R, 21 SB) is the position's only true five-category performer. Meanwhile, the Braves' acquisition of All-Star Sean Murphy from Oakland gives them a dynamic duo with veteran Travis d'Arnaud. Both should see plenty of playing time.
In the American League, the Orioles' Adley Rutschman made his MLB debut in late May, but established himself as an offensive force with 35 doubles and 13 homers in just 113 games.
In addition, two AL catchers – the Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho and the Royals' MJ Melendez – could see more time in the outfield than behind the plate, giving them additional opportunities to produce.
Catcher rankings
J.T. Realmuto, Phillies NL1
Will Smith, Dodgers NL2
Adley Rutschman, Orioles AL1
Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays AL2
Salvador Perez, Royals AL3
Willson Contreras, Cardinals NL3
Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays AL4
MJ Melendez, Royals AL5
Sean Murphy, Braves NL4
Tyler Stephenson, Reds NL5
William Contreras, Brewers NL6
Danny Jansen, Blue Jays AL6
Cal Raleigh, Mariners AL7
Travis d'Arnaud, Braves NL7
Christian Vazquez, Twins AL8
Keibert Ruiz, Nationals NL8
Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks NL9
Yasmani Grandal, White Sox AL9
Eric Haase, Tigers AL10
Jonah Heim, Rangers AL12
Christian Bethancourt, Rays AL13
Carson Kelly, Diamondbacks NL10
Jose Trevino, Yankees AL14
Austin Nola, Padres NL11
Elias Diaz, Rockies NL12
Reese McGuire, Red Sox AL15
Francisco Mejia, Rays AL16
Logan O'Hoppe, Angels AL17
Bo Naylor, Guardians AL18
Joey Bart, Giants NL13
