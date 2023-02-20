2023 catcher rankings: J.T. Realmuto, Adley Rutschman provide stability behind the plate

The catcher position seems deeper than it's been in a while this season, thanks to some talented young backstops rising up through the ranks.

While this year's newfound depth helps plug the holes, an elite catcher will still give fantasy teams a distinct edge on the competition.

In the National League, the Phillies' J.T. Realmuto (.276, 22 HR, 84 RBI, 74 R, 21 SB) is the position's only true five-category performer. Meanwhile, the Braves' acquisition of All-Star Sean Murphy from Oakland gives them a dynamic duo with veteran Travis d'Arnaud. Both should see plenty of playing time.

In the American League, the Orioles' Adley Rutschman made his MLB debut in late May, but established himself as an offensive force with 35 doubles and 13 homers in just 113 games.

In addition, two AL catchers – the Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho and the Royals' MJ Melendez – could see more time in the outfield than behind the plate, giving them additional opportunities to produce.

The Orioles' Adley Rutschman excels on both offense and defense, guaranteeing him the lion's share of the playing time in Baltimore.

Catcher rankings

J.T. Realmuto, Phillies NL1 Will Smith, Dodgers NL2 Adley Rutschman, Orioles AL1 Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays AL2 Salvador Perez, Royals AL3 Willson Contreras, Cardinals NL3 Alejandro Kirk, Blue Jays AL4 MJ Melendez, Royals AL5 Sean Murphy, Braves NL4 Tyler Stephenson, Reds NL5 William Contreras, Brewers NL6 Danny Jansen, Blue Jays AL6 Cal Raleigh, Mariners AL7 Travis d'Arnaud, Braves NL7 Christian Vazquez, Twins AL8 Keibert Ruiz, Nationals NL8 Gabriel Moreno, Diamondbacks NL9 Yasmani Grandal, White Sox AL9 Eric Haase, Tigers AL10 Jonah Heim, Rangers AL12 Christian Bethancourt, Rays AL13 Carson Kelly, Diamondbacks NL10 Jose Trevino, Yankees AL14 Austin Nola, Padres NL11 Elias Diaz, Rockies NL12 Reese McGuire, Red Sox AL15 Francisco Mejia, Rays AL16 Logan O'Hoppe, Angels AL17 Bo Naylor, Guardians AL18 Joey Bart, Giants NL13

