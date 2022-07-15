The 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 Will Start At $106,395

Photo credit: General Motors

The 2023 C8 Corvette Z06 is a genuine American supercar. The latest take on the Z06 badge drops the 6.2-liter LT2 V-8 from the base mid-engined Corvette for a more exotic flat-plane-crank, dual overhead cam 5.5-liter V-8 called the LT6, delivering some 680 horsepower with a redline at 8600 RPM. That level of unique performance will be costly, though. The newest Z06 will start at $106,395 when orders open on July 28th.

That base price for the 1LZ trim level is more than $40,000 over the base C8 coupe, which starts at $65,595. It brings the Z06 in line with the base 911, which starts at $106,100. That number goes up to $115,595 and $120,245 for the 2LZ and 3LZ trim levels, respectively.

A few major options bring that price significantly higher. A carbon aero package comes out to either $8495 or $10,495, depending on whether or not you want that carbon fiber exposed. That's a necessity to get the all-important Z07 package, which brings Michelin Pilot Cup 2R tires, carbon ceramic brakes, and a more aggressive suspension tuning at $8995. Once you have both of those, you can opt for the C8 Z06's signature carbon fiber wheels at $9995, although that also climbs to $11,995 if you want that carbon fiber exposed, too. Convertible variants are an additional $7000 or more.

All that means the new Z06 can add up fast. With the C8 Z06 being GM's most ambitious performance car ever, a dealer premium on top of those numbers could bring the total even higher. However, the $106,395 base price is still a relative bargain for a car aimed squarely at the supercars of the world. These prices should not dampen enthusiasm for what promises to be one of the most exciting American cars ever made.

