2023 Black History Month Event Guide: Parades, movie nights, trivia and more

We’ve put together a collection of fun, engaging and educational Black History Month events taking place across the Triangle, from author talks and film screenings to theater performances, trivia nights and much more.

We’ll update this list throughout February, so bookmark it online and check back often. If you see something we missed that you think we should include, let us know by emailing ask@newsobserver.com.

Important: Whenever possible, please check the website for each event or venue prior to heading out to verify hours of operation (which can change) and to learn more about rain dates for outdoor events.

Black History Month library programs

There are 100+ Black History Month activities at libraries across the Triangle. Here’s how to find library programs for all ages in Wake, Durham, Orange and other counties:

▪ Wake County: Visit wakegov.com/events and filter the event category to “Black Brilliance.” Wake libraries in Cary, Apex, Raleigh and surrounding towns are offering events with Black authors, crafters, historians, and more. Find events such as childrens’ storytime, movie screenings and trainings.

▪ Durham County: Visit durhamcountylibrary.libcal.com/calendar and search “Black History.” The Durham library is offering a movie screening, scavenger hunt and teen trivia night.

▪ Orange County: Visit orangecountync.gov/3009/Library to learn about the “Read Black Books” challenge and reading lists of Black authors. Participants are entered into a raffle to receive a book of choice by a Black author or centering Black characters.

▪ Chatham County: Find library events at chathamcountync.gov.

▪ Johnston County: Find library events at pljcs.org.

Friday, Jan. 27

▪ Eric McRay: Mood & Music Painting Exhibition (Cary): This is a meet the artist reception. Eric McRay blends the verve, images and rhythms of the Bebop jazz age with the non-objective abstraction tradition of the New York School of the 1940s and 1950s. His paintings focus on subjective emotional expression with emphasis on spontaneous creative actions. Exhibiting Jan. 5 to March 4 at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center Gallery. Location: Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary Time: 6-8 p.m. Info: townofcary.org

Saturday, Jan. 28

▪ 22nd Annual African American Cultural Celebration (Raleigh): The African American Cultural Celebration serves as the statewide kickoff to Black History Month in North Carolina. For over 20 years, this celebration has brought together African American community members, organizations, authors, artists, musicians, filmmakers, scholars and more, around a central theme to highlight the contributions that African Americans, past and present, have made to North Carolina’s history and culture. Multiple demonstrations, presentations, and performances reach thousands of people, whether the celebration is held virtually or in person. (A virtual Education Day was added in 2022.) Location: NC Museum of History, 5 East Edenton St., Raleigh Time: 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Info: ncmuseumofhistory.org

Wednesday, Feb. 1

▪ Black Economic Power (Durham): The Museum of Durham History is partnering with the Hayti Heritage Center to present Black Economic Power, a program in support of the Museum’s The Life and Legacy of Floyd B. McKissick Sr. exhibit. Complimentary refreshments will be provided. In commemoration of Black History Month, special guest speaker Dr. Nishani Frazier will discuss the economic impact of McKissick Sr. Location: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham Time: 6 p.m. Info: museumofdurhamhistory.org

Friday, Feb. 3

▪ Art by African American Masters (Cary): This is a visual art class for ages 11-16. As a contribution to Black History and African American Appreciation Month, join us for this fun and educational class. Come learn about some of the rock-stars of African American Art. Make your own creation based on the art of Amy Sherald or Kehinde Wiley. Location: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave, Cary Time: 5:45-7 p.m. Tickets: $13 to $17 Info: townofcary.org

▪ Community Canvas (Hillsborough): It is a family affair as we kick off Black History Month! All visitors are welcome to come join and contribute to our community canvas. A local artist will help guide us as we come together and paint a masterpiece focusing on this month’s theme: From the Ground Up: Rooted in place, land, and body. Location: Orange County Arts Commission, Eno River Mill, 437 Dimmocks Mill Rd. Suite 17, Hillsborough Time: 6-9 p.m. Info: orangecountync.gov

Saturday, Feb. 4

▪ NC MLK Black History Month Parade (Durham): Please join Spectacular Magazine in celebrating NC’s Largest Black History Month Celebration! Our MLK/BHM parade brings the community free entertainment in the form of marching bands, step/dance/drill teams, cars, mascots, cartoon characters and more. The MLK/BHM Parade provides fun for the entire family for the entire day! Location: The parade starts at W. G. Pearson Elementary School (3501 Fayetteville Street), proceeds up Fayetteville Street and ends at NC Central University Time: 12 p.m. Info: spectacularmag.com/events/parade

Tuesday, Feb. 7

▪ Black History Trivia (Raleigh): Gather your friends and compete to be the best Black history historians on the block. You will team up with friends and neighbors and test your knowledge on everything Black history. Raleigh Black history guaranteed! All participants will leave with a prize! Location: John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh Time: 7-9 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

Wednesday, Feb. 8

▪ Kids Black History Storytime and Crafts (Raleigh): Spotlight on Musicians: Join us in learning how you can connect to the past through genealogy. Location: John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh Time: 5-7 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

Friday, Feb. 10

▪ CXFFEE BLACK TO AFRICA Screening and Discussion (Durham): As a part of the Hayti Film Next Level series, spend a pre-Valentine’s Day evening at Hayti to find out about one of the world’s oldest guilty pleasures. Cxffee Black to Africa is a documentary that unearths the origins of the bean that changed the world. Filmmaker Bartholomew Jones will be in attendance for an after-screening Q+A. Location: Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St, Durham Time: 6:30-9 p.m. Tickets: Suggested $5 donation Info: Search “CXFFEE BLACK TO AFRICA” on eventbrite.com

Wednesday, Feb. 15

▪ Pottery - Hands-On History (Raleigh): Celebrate Black History Month and Women’s History month with this Artist focused Art History class. We will be looking into BIPOC and Women Artists, a bit of their personal histories, and the work that they create. Students will then create their own ceramic artworks inspired or encouraged by the artists they feel most interested in. This event will take place Wednesdays Feb. 15 through March 22. Location: Sertoma Arts Center, 1400 W Millbrook Rd, Raleigh Time: 6 p.m. Tickets: $121/$136 Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ Movie Night (Chapel Hill): My Name is Pauli Murray, reintroduces the iconic trailblazer who has been overlooked in many elements of history. Come enjoy some popcorn on us, and watch this documentary on the impact of this lawyer, activist, poet, and priest who helped to transform our world. Location: Seymour Center Theater, 2551 Homestead Rd. Chapel Hill Time: 6-8 p.m. Info: orangecountync.gov

Thursday, Feb. 16

▪ Black History Movie and Social for Seniors (Raleigh): Enjoy a movie highlighting the African American experience. Popcorn and refreshments will be served. Location: John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

Saturday, Feb. 18

▪ Celebrating Our Heroes Applause! Theatrical Performance (Cary): Join Applause! Cary Youth Theatre in celebrating the contributions of African Americans to our community, nation, and world in a theatrical performance. Enjoy the African folktales of Anansi and discover both historical and contemporary heroes in this celebratory experience. Location: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave, Cary Time: 6-7 p.m. Info: townofcary.org

▪ Raleigh Trolley Celebrates Black History Month (Raleigh): Celebrate Raleigh’s Black history on this special trolley tour highlighting the downtown area’s African American heritage. The tour route includes historic homes, schools, churches and businesses important to Raleigh’s African American history. Location: Mordecai Historic Park, 1 Mimosa St., Raleigh Time: 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Tickets: $10 Info: raleighnc.gov

▪ Black Inventor’s Workshop for Kids (Raleigh): Did you know that the stoplight, the IBM personal computer, and elevator doors were all invented or co-invented by African Americans? Discover the unique and innovative inventions and amazing accomplishments of African Americans. Participants will use their imagination at the end to create their own inventions. Location: John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh Time: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

Sunday, Feb. 19

▪ The Face of Emmett Till Symposium (Cary): In May of 2023, Pure Life Theatre Company will perform the theatrical production of “The Face of Emmett Till” by Mamie Till Mobley. The production team for the project is working to educate people with regard to the story’s historical relevance and continued impact. The company will offer the symposium style workshops for individuals to feel, learn and experience the history, courage, and emotion pervasive in the piece and its incredible historical relevance. Location: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave, Cary Time: 1-5:30 p.m. Tickets: Suggested $10 donation Info: townofcary.org

Wednesday, Feb. 22

Thursday, Feb. 23

▪ Black History: Share Your Story (Raleigh): We stand on the shoulders of many. Not all African American pioneers made the history book. This is your opportunity to share your personal story of a notable African American that has had an influence on your life. Location: John Chavis Community Center, 505 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Raleigh Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Info: raleighnc.gov

Friday, Feb. 24

▪ An Evening with Grandmaster Victor Moore (Cary): Spend an evening with one of the Forgotten Fury, exploring the contributions of African Americans to the progression of martial arts in the USA. Join for a fun and educational evening featuring a Kung Fu demonstration by the Chinese Shao-Lin Center of Raleigh, the exclusive theatrical premiere of the documentary Grandmaster: The Vic Moore Story and more. Location: The Cary Theatre, 122 E. Chatham St, Cary When: 7-9:30 p.m. Tickets: Free, but registration is required Info: townofcary.org

▪ Darrell Stover: Documentary Photography JAZZYNITEDAZE (Cary): This is a meet the artist reception. Stover’s documentary photographs capture 48 hours of the jazz scene created by music intellectuals in the NC Triangle (Durham/Cary) one August in 2018. Exhibiting Feb. 8 to March 4 at the Page-Walker Arts & History Center Gallery, 2nd floor. Location: Page-Walker Arts & History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary Time: 6-8 p.m. Info: townofcary.org

Saturday, Feb. 25

▪ CAN I KICK IT? The Last Dragon by Shaolin Jazz (Cary): Can I Kick It? is a unique multimedia experience catered to fans of martial arts, action films & Hip Hop Music. DJ 2 Tone Jones from Shaolin Jazz will perform a live music score (scene-by-scene) of the 1985 martial arts comedy, The Last Dragon with a blend of Hip Hop, Soul, and Funk. Video Q&A with the lead actor, Taimak, from the film. Come early to eat! Location: Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave, Cary Time: 6-9:30 p.m. Tickets: $10 Info: townofcary.org

Sunday, Feb. 26

▪ Pauli Murray Awards (Hillsborough): The 33rd Annual Pauli Murray Awards aims to recognize local Orange County residents who exude many of the qualities that the late Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray dedicated her life advocating for, such as human rights, equality and leadership. Please join us for some refreshments and live music. Location: Whitted Building, 300 W Tryon St, Hillsborough Time: 3-5 p.m. Info: orangecountync.gov

