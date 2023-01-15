2023 to be big year for C2C Threads and ReLove Local

·3 min read

This is the year Gabriola Island Recycling Organization hopes its textile recovery social enterprise will be in full swing.

After permitting, supply chain and weather delays in 2022 set work back four months, GIRO’s plan is for its C2C Threads and ReLove Local initiatives to be fully operational in 2023, Michelle Kresnyak, GIRO’s general manager, said.

“The delay on the building did cause a bit of slowing down in the momentum, but not in the enthusiasm,” Kresnyak said.

GIRO earned a third round of funding from the Regional District of Nanaimo’s zero waste grant stream in December, this time $61,545 to cover $30,000 in hard costs for construction and equipment and $31,545 to cover the anticipated shortfall in the first year of operations.

Thus far, GIRO has experienced a number of higher costs in the construction of its Makerspace building, which Kresnyak hopes will be completed by the spring. At the time of application, the total costs remaining to complete the Makerspace was $136,000. Remaining funds from 2022 grants, volunteer labour and solar panels supplied by the Sustainable Gabriola Energy Co-op cover what the 2023 RDN grant does not.

The building will house the shredder that will be key to repurposing textiles into fill for products like dog beds and yoga cushions and the in-prototype acoustic panels, host workshops as well as act as workspace for ReLove Local’s cadre of makers producing already in production products like the popular everything cloths, bowl covers and denim totes. So far makers have made 2,000 products from donated textiles.

In the works this year is the expansion of ReLove Local’s apprenticeship program to increase production while also offering Gabriolans a chance to make some extra income and learn a skill, Paula Brent, the project’s marketing coordinator, said.

“It’s a more nuanced skillset than working with predictable fabric,” as it involves working around stains and damage, Brent said. Individuals who are accepted into the makers team following training will be paid per item made. The application is at relovelocal.ca/apprenticeship.

While Kresnyak says a current staff member will transition to the Makerspace coordinator and they plan to hire an assistant, more volunteer support will likely be needed. Already GIRO has a backlog of 24,000 pounds of donated textiles ready to be shredded. Sanitizing those in a commercial dryer will take 400 hours alone and before that textiles will need to be sorted and stripped of hardware. A group of volunteers already help with some of that work.

“The more people we can get involved in the project to help manage this large quantity of textile waste that is going to continue being donated to GIRO…we have an endless amount,” so much so that donations have been paused due to storage capacity, Kresnyak said. “We know that once the shredder is plugged in people will be unloading a lot of textiles that they’ve been storing away.

“I anticipate the first year is going to be pretty busy with just dealing with all the backlog that we have.”

By 2024 GIRO hopes C2C Threads and ReLove Local’s operational costs will be covered through its planned revenue streams including sales of unstuffed and stuffed products, raw shredded fibre, the shredding service, acoustic sound panels and workshop attendance.

“The momentum will really kick in this year,” Kresnyak said.

Rachelle Stein-Wotten, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Gabriola Sounder

Latest Stories

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Alonso: Mets on the brink of something extremely special

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso returned to his old high school Saturday for a charity event being held just a long home run away from the residence of late New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner. It was only natural that a question would come up referencing the big-spending Steinbrenner and Mets owner Steve Cohen, who went on a major shopping spree this offseason. Asked if he had a sense of what it would've been like to play for the demanding Steinbrenner, Alonso said h

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Edwards, bench lift Wolves to 110-102 victory over Cavs

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 26 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves got a huge boost from their bench in a 110-102 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Naz Reid scored 17 of Minnesota’s 56 bench points, while Jalen Nowell had 16. Luka Garza added nine for the short-handed Wolves. Minnesota was without Rudy Gobert for the second half due to right groin soreness, and Jaden McDaniels picked up his fifth foul just 2:37 into the second half. Evan Mobley and Jarrett A

  • Canada's Mirela Rahneva finishes 4th at skeleton event in Germany

    Canadian Mirela Rahneva will have to wait another week to try and crack the podium at Altenberg track. The Ottawa native finished fourth in the women's skeleton event on Friday at the German course, just missing out on a bronze medal. "I'm very happy to finish fourth when I think back to previous results here. I'm really proud of my first run being within the medals," Rahneva said n a press release. "I've had a fairly difficult time in Altenberg in past seasons. I'll even go as far as admitting

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Adam Fox scores in OT, Rangers rally to beat Stars 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Fox scored 1:16 into overtime after fellow defenseman K’Andre Miller tied it with 0.2 seconds left in regulation and the New York Rangers stunned the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Thursday night. Jake Oettinger was tenths of a second from the shutout — and the Rangers hadn’t even managed a shot on goal with an extra skater on the ice — before Miller’s shot made it through for his fifth of the season. Miller has points in five straight games. “It was a scrum in front of the net and the

  • Grzelcyk breaks late tie, Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-best Boston Bruins haven’t lost back-to-back games all season, and they wanted to keep it that way. “The game meant more to us than I imagined before the game,” coach Jim Montgomery said after Boston bounced back from its first shutout of the season and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Saturday night. “And I’m glad it did,” Montgomery added. “We’re proud of not having lost two in a row. There was a purpose to what we were doing — not only because it was a second-place te

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Canada's Bottcher defeats Edin 5-3 to claim Canadian Open title

    CAMROSE, Alta. — Canada's Brendan Bottcher earned a 5-3 victory over Sweden's Niklas Edin to claim the Grand Slam of Curling's Canadian Open title on Sunday. After falling behind 2-1, Bottcher scored in three consecutive ends, including two in the third, to take a 5-2 advantage. After a scoreless sixth end, Edin put a single on the board before conceding after the seventh. The two were the lone undefeated rinks entering the final. Bottcher ousted Italy's Joel Retornaz 3-2 in Saturday's semifinal