2023 Aggregate NBA Mock Draft: The top power forwards

These were the highest-ranked power forwards in our latest Aggregate Mock Draft:

Jarace Walker

(Houston: Big, Freshman, 6-8)

Previous overall rank: 17 (+7)

Best overall rank: 5 (Sports Illustrated)

Worst overall rank: 26

Houston’s Jarace Walker has shown the ability to be a three-level scorer, make catch-and-shoot three-pointers on the wing, and create off the dribble for his shot during his freshman season. Defensively, his on-ball perimeter defense is an area he’ll look to improve upon as the season continues.

Walker’s best game thus far came against Virginia, where he scored 17 points, including shooting 4-for-8 from downtown with seven rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal.

At 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds, Walker has an NBA-ready body that intrigues talent evaluators at the next level.

GG Jackson

(South Carolina: Big, Freshman, 6-10)

Previous overall rank: 43 (+29)

Best overall rank: 7 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in one mock draft)

Gregory “GG” Jackson was the biggest riser of any player in the projected lottery moving up 29 spots on the aggregate draft board amongst the 10 mocks polled to round out the lottery.

Jackson, who recently just turned 18, has NBA three-point range and a good handle for a player his size.

He leads the SEC in field goal attempts (180) and ranks third in the conference in usage percentage (29.2). At times, his shot selection and defensive engagement can use improvement.

Kris Murray

(Iowa: Wing, Junior, 6-8)

Previous overall rank: 20 (+1)

Best overall rank: 13 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in one mock draft)

After being overshadowed by his brother, Keegan, Kris Murray has broken out in his junior season at Iowa, including a 31-point, 20-rebound effort versus Georgia Tech at home.

One NBA executive who spoke with HoopsHype has Murray penciled in as a first-round pick.

At the next level, Murray projects as a pick-and-pop forward who can stretch the floor and occasionally get to the rim on fake dribble handoffs.

Arthur Kaluma

(Creighton: Wing, Sophomore, 6-7)

Previous overall rank: 19 (-8)

Best overall rank: 13 (CBS Sports)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in two mock drafts)

The biggest development in Arthur Kaluma’s game has been his three-point percentage (.265 to .328) this season. His NBA-ready physique and on-ball defensive versatility have made him a prospect worth monitoring for executives.

Coleman Hawkins

(Illinois: Big, Junior, 6-10)

Previous overall rank: 54 (+21)

Best overall rank: 23 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

DaRon Holmes

(Dayton: Big, Sophomore, 6-10)

Previous overall rank: 95 (+56)

Best overall rank: 20 (CBS Sports, SB Nation)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

Jalen Wilson

(Kansas: Big, Junior, 6-8)

Previous overall rank: 57 (+15)

Best overall rank: 18 (Yahoo)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in two mock drafts)

Trevon Brazile

(Arkansas: Big, Sophomore, 6-10)

Previous overall rank: NR (not ranked)

Best overall rank: 21 (Bleacher Report)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in four mock drafts)

Trayce Jackson-Davis

(Indiana: Big, Senior, 6-9)

Previous overall rank: 36 (-18)

Best overall rank: 25 (NBADraft.net)

Worst overall rank: Not ranked (not included in five mock drafts)

