2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 10 - party time

The hosts took a battering and Ghana found catastrophe in the smiling face of redemption. And Nigeria are into the last-16 ... without panache. There's a mutiny a-coming skipper.

No way to treat hosts

And so unfancied Equatorial Guinea won Group A. Didn’t see that coming. They finished it off in some style with a 4-0 demolition of the hosts Cote d’Ivoire who are still not out of the party. They must wait until the end of the group stages to see if they can proceed as one of the four best third-placed teams. Not the way it was supposed to go but still advancing is progress.

Right then

Obviously the idea of advancing discombobulated Ghana. They were 2-0 up against Mozambique and heading for the last-16. But in second-half stoppage-time, Mozamabique scored not once but twice to level the game and pull Ghana from four points and more football back to two points and the plane home.

Not heard the last of the Mozambicans

Mozambique’s rise was celebrated throughout Cote d’Ivoire because it eliminated Ghana as one of the best third-placed teams. Had Ghana won, they would have continued as runners up in Group B and Egypt woud have been third with three points but a better three points than Cote d’Ivoire’s. Perhaps when the Ivorians lift the title, they’ll spare a thought for those plucky Mozambicans.

Hot drama

José's way



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on day 7 - it's getting psychedelic

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 9

2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 8 - goals galore