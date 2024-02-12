Endgame? Sounds like a James Bond film where our moody hero dispatches baddies as he seeks meaning to the nihilism that adorns his state-sponsored psychopathy. On the subject of investment, the Alassane Outtara Stadium was in full extravaganza mode as a closing ceremony kicked off the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ivorian reggae star Alpha Blondy came onto the field and got the Alassane Outtara Stadium rocking. Fireworks went off too. We also got several artists performing Coup de Marteau, which has become the unofficial song of the tournament mainly because you can dance to this one rather than the official one Akwaba which is still a lovely tune. Still, the fear was with all the fireworks would the final be something of a damp squib?

All credit then to the Cote d'Ivoire team for showing guts to come from behind and beat Nigeria 2-1 to claim a third continental crown - the same number as Nigeria. Only Ghana with four, Cameroon with five and Egypt with seven are ahead in the charts. How the hordes whooped for the fireworks.

