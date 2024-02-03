2023 Africa Cup of Nations: 5 things we learned on Day 21 - reporters without order

Tournament organisers have told journalists to behave like sensible individuals. How out of touch are these people?

A dispatch from the Confederaton of African Football (Caf) - the august body running the Africa Cup of Nations - says it has decided to take a tough stand against the pop-up fight clubs at matches between effervescently partisan journalists. The Caf added: “Going forward any media practitioner who is involved in wild celebrations and abuses other media colleagues will be immediately removed by security and his/her accreditation will be withdrawn.” The same fate awaits anyone using vulgar language toward coaches or players. The review spots an opening here. Before the tournament we could run behaviour seminars in which reporters are encouraged to meet their national team's triumphs and adversities with the same raffish refrains. Repeat after me: "Top notch play. Jolly good show."

Aware of the clampdown on brutality, the review was on its best behaviour amid the sweaty mounds of nationalistic fervour - which we'll call the media tribune. We just got a running commentary from a couple of Nigerian hacks who were instructing the players where to pass and when. It wasn't at all telepathic. And it was really annoying. But we remembered, stay zen and count from 1 to our accreditation number 28347.

