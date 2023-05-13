2023-24 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama and Unscripted Show

This May/Upfront time of year may feel different with the current writers’ strike, but the broadcast networks continue to move ahead with their 2023-24 TV season plans.

CBS and NBC have already announced their schedules for the upcoming season, and the rest of the networks — ABC, Fox and The CW — are scheduled to unveil their slates at their annual Upfront presentations the week of May 15.

Viewers can expect to (eventually) see The Good Wife‘s Carrie Preston back on the small screen as fan fave Elsbeth Tasconi, while Kathy Bates will make her debut as Matlock. Meanwhile, The Flash alum Jesse L. Martin and This Is Us vet Justin Hartley will make the move to NBC and CBS, respectively, for their new dramas. The 2023-24 season will also welcome back Jon Cryer, Donald Faison, Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. in fresh comedies.

Of course, whether these series will actually be back in production to premiere this fall remains to be seen. But one network will have a couple “new” shows on the air later this year: The CW has acquired a pair of Canadian imports, starring familiar TV faces like Lea Thompson and Chad Michael Murray.

To help you sift through the brand-new (and imported) offerings, TVLine presents our annual guide to the upcoming freshman shows, with additional series orders, castings and trailers to be added as they’re released. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back often! Then hit the comments to tell us which newbies are piquing your interest.

