2023-24 school calendar set for North East School Division

The school calendar has been set for North East School Division schools for the 2023-24 year.

The kids' first day back at school will be Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Christmas holidays will go from Dec. 25 to Jan. 5. There will be a week-long break from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23. There will be a three-day break from April 1 to 3. There are statutory holidays on Oct. 5, Nov. 13, March 29 and May 20.

There is a total of 4.5 days of Student Improvement Planning (SIP) days on Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Nov 20, the morning on Jan. 31 and May 20. All of these days, no students would be at school. A teacher convention is scheduled on Oct. 2.

Student led conferences will be held sometime between Oct. 16 to 26, March 18 to 21 and April 8 to 11.

The last day of school for most facilities is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26.

White Fox School, which has a longer school day than other elementary schools in the district, will also have April 4 and 5 off. Their final day of school is Friday, June 14.

A copy of both the regular and White Fox calendars can be found on the NESD's website (warning: .pdf)

Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Humboldt Journal