2022's headlines of the year, as chosen by Twitter

·3 min read
Twenty-four zany headlines were compiled and curated by Paul Fairie, who hosts an annual contest on Twitter. This year's top picks include a call for trash feedback, the trials and tribulations of a monkey, a break and entry by a seal, and the reflections of the Philadelphia Chicken Man. (CTV, Wales News Service, The Guardian, Gianluigi Guercia/AFP - image credit)
Twenty-four zany headlines were compiled and curated by Paul Fairie, who hosts an annual contest on Twitter. This year's top picks include a call for trash feedback, the trials and tribulations of a monkey, a break and entry by a seal, and the reflections of the Philadelphia Chicken Man. (CTV, Wales News Service, The Guardian, Gianluigi Guercia/AFP - image credit)

Thousands of twitter users are voting on their favourite headlines of the year, a collection curated from two dozen goofy tales.

The annual contest is run by a University of Calgary researcher and includes some obvious newsmakers – the rise and fall of NFTs, for example, was easy fodder for copy editors everywhere.

The list is rounded out by stories of art gone astray, eight animal stories (nine, if you include the 40 rotisserie chickens eaten by a Philadelphia man), and two in which the derriere plays a prominent role.

The top headlines, as of Friday morning, are:

  • The City of Ottawa wants to hear your garbage opinions

  • Man who paid $2.9m for NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet set to lose almost $2.9m

  • Coffey urges staff to be positive, be precise, and not use Oxford commas

  • Monkey that was flushed down toilet, fed cocaine now has a boyfriend

Paul Fairie, a researcher and lecturer at UofC who goes by the handle @Paulisci on Twitter, has been curating a year-end headline contest on the platform for the last five years. So far this year, more than 25,000 votes have been cast.

The contest: Quarterfinals

The headline leading this year's pack of 24 is even a bit of an homage to the social media service, which users often term a "dumpster fire."

"The leading contender certainly is the City of Ottawa wants your garbage opinions," says Fairie. "I think what I like about it is, it's just such a boring story. Any attempts at glamorizing municipal infrastructure, I appreciate."

Fairie keeps an eye out for headlines throughout the year, and as the contest has gotten more popular people routinely flag their top picks. When finalizing his list, he aims for a variety of appeals.

"There is obviously the pulling at the heartstrings one, the cocaine monkey, who was flushed down the toilet, finding love."

The bracket begins: Best of 16

The ones that will do well aren't the same as his personal favourites. For those, Fairie says he goes for the nicer ones. This year, he says the "space chorizo" fits that bill, with the bonus that the star angle of the story adds a bit of Christmas flair.

"The weirdest part is that I now in my head associate this as a Christmas activity, I'm like 'OK, it's Christmas time, clearly it's time for a collection of amusing headlines'," says Fairie.

Headline of the year nominees: 2022

Fairie says the contest started in 2018 just as a way to entertain himself. That year 1,300 people voted for the winner: Plumage a trois: Thomas the blind bisexual goose who was stuck in a two-decade long love triangle with two swans dies aged 40.

Other past winners include:

To make Fairie's "official" bracket, the top headlines earn points through RTs (one point each), likes (one point each) and views (every 1,000 views count as a point, which helps to break ties, says Fairie).

To vote, or see the daily results, head to Fairie's Twitter account. The winner will be announced New Year's Eve.

Latest Stories

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug out for 6 weeks

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a lower-body injury and will be re-evaluated in six weeks. Krug, 31, has five goals and 12 assists in 31 games this season, his third with St. Louis. He will be a long-term IR exception to the salary cap. The Blues recalled 22-year-old defenseman Tyler Tucker from the team’s AHL affiliate in Springfield, where he has one goal and 12 assists this season. He has played in four games with the Blues thi

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Nuggets rally to beat Kings 113-106 for 5th straight win

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. scored 30 points, Jamal Murray added 25 and the Denver Nuggets rallied from a 20-point deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win. Porter and Murray sparked an 8-0 run in a span of 56 seconds late in the fourth quarter to turn a tie game into another win for the top team in the Western Conference. Porter's 3-pointer broke a 96-all tie with 3:14 to play and Murray followed with a desperation 3 just before

  • Upbeat Canucks win third in a row by sinking Sharks 6-2

    VANCOUVER — After a horrendous start to the season, the Vancouver Canucks are ending the year on a positive note. Bo Horvat scored two goals and added a pair of assists as the Canucks defeated the San Jose Sharks 6-2 Tuesday night to extend their NHL winning streak to three games. Things looked dark for the Canucks when they went winless in their first seven games (0-5-2) and more recently when they lost three straight games at Rogers Arena. But after some early stumbles the Canucks (16-15-3) ha

  • Kevin Payne, who led D.C. United to glory and was Toronto FC's first president, dies at 69

    Kevin Payne, who helped D.C. United become Major League Soccer's first dynasty and went on to serve as president of Toronto FC, has died. He was 69. The Washington Post reported that Payne died Sunday in Charleston, S.C., from a lung illness. The longtime soccer executive was inducted into the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame as a builder in 2021. “Kevin cared deeply about this sport and the people involved in it,” said Djorn Buchholz, executive director of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. “Hi

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.