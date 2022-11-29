What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages

Josh Burrows
·7 min read
Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale/What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages - REUTERS
Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale/What each World Cup 2022 team needs to qualify for knockout stages - REUTERS

The World Cup knockout stages are beginning to shape up, with Gareth Southgate's England having booked their spot in the last 16 in Qatar with a win over Wales.

They join Brazil, France, Portugal, Netherlands, Senegal and the USA in securing their places in the knockouts, with the latter finishing as runners up in Group B after victory over Iran.

The remaining places will be filled in the coming days, with the fates of Germany and Argentina of keen interests to fans. Both teams could crash out at the group stage after being upset by Japan and Saudi Arabia respectively in their opening games.

16 teams progress to the first knockout round, which is followed by quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final.

Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup, to the embarrassment of the hosts.

What are the group standings?

What does each team need to progress to the last 16?

In Group A

Final standings

Netherlands topped the group after beating Qatar in their final match. Senegal edged out Ecuador 2-1 to progress as runners-up. Qatar were the first team knocked out of the World Cup and lost all three of their matches, scoring only one goal.

In Group B

Remaining fixtures

England go through after a 3-0 win over Wales, who themselves finished bottom of the group with just a single point. The USA joined the Three Lions in progressing after beating Iran in their final group game. Iran finished the group stages on three points with the USA on five points and England seven.

In Group C

Remaining fixtures

  • Saudi Arabia v Mexico (30 November, 7pm)

  • Poland v Argentina (30 November, 7pm)

Poland go through with a win or a draw but are out if they lose and Saudi Arabia win. Should Poland lose and the Saudis draw, it'll come down to goal difference, as it will if Poland lose and Mexico win.

If Argentina win they go through, but a draw would be enough if there's no winner in the other match. A draw and a Saudi victory would end Argentina's World Cup, while a draw combined with a Saudi loss would mean the group is decided on goal difference. Lose and Argentina are out.

Saudi Arabia will go through if they win and will go out if they lose. A draw would also send them through if Poland beat Argentina but draws in both games mean they are out. It'll be down to goal difference if Argentina beat Poland and Saudi Arabia draw. Mexico must win. If Poland also win, Mexico are through. If Poland draw, or if Argentina win it'll be down to goal difference.

In Group D

Remaining fixtures

  • Tunisia-France (30 November, 3pm)

  • Australia-Denmark (30 November, 3pm)

France are through. Australia will go through if they win. If they draw, they'll still go through unless Tunisia beat France. Denmark will go through with a win, unless Tunisia beat France, in which case it'll be down to goal difference. Tunisia caa still theoretically go through if they beat France and Denmark do not lose to Australia.

In Group E

Remaining fixtures

  • Japan-Spain (1 December, 7pm)

  • Costa Rica-Germany (1 December 7pm)

Spain top the standings with four points and now need only a draw in their final Group E game against Japan to progress. A win would send them through to the knockout round in first place. Germany need to win against Costa Rica on Thursday and their hopes then depend on Japan losing. f Japan draw it would come down to goal difference or goals scored by Germany and Japan.

If Japan beat Spain, they're through. They would also go through if both remaining matches end with a draw, but they're out if they lose to Spain or if they draw with Spain and Costa Rica beat Germany.

Costa Rica can still qualify if they beat Germany. Even if they draw, they would go through as long as Spain beat Japan. But if Spain lose then goal difference will apply. A draw in both games or a defeat means Costa Rica are going home.

In Group F

Remaining fixtures

  • Croatia-Belgium (1 December, 3pm)

  • Canada-Morocco (1 December, 3pm)

Croatia need only a draw in their final game against third-placed Belgium, who are a point behind after losing to Morocco, to guarantee a knockout spot. Belgium must beat Croatia to stay in the competition. Morocco can guarantee their progress by beating Canada, who are now out.

In Group G

Remaining fixtures

  • Serbia-Switzerland (2 December, 7pm)

  • Cameron-Brazil (2 December, 7pm)

Brazil lead the group on six points and have already qualified after their second consecutive win, against Switzerland. A draw or a win would see them go through as group winners.

A win for Switzerland, who are second on three points, against Serbia would see them also qualify, though a point would also be enough if Cameroon failed to beat Brazil. A point might also be enough if Cameroon beat Brazil but by only a goal as they would be level on points and goal difference, so the tie-breaker would be on goals scored.

Switzerland currently have one goal to their name and Cameroon have three, so that means that Switzerland would need to draw at least 4-4 for that to be a possibility. If Switzerland lose, they are out.

Cameroon and Serbia, on one point each, both need to win to stand any chance of going through, with the other result going their way.

In Group H

Remaining fixtures

  • South Korea-Portugal (2 December, 3pm)

  • Ghana-Uruguay (2 December, 3pm)

Group H is similar to Group G in that Portugal are already through with six points and will top the group should they get a draw or a win against South Korea.

Ghana, in second on three points, will guarantee progress with a win against Uruguay, though a point will be enough if South Korea fail to beat Portugal.

It might also be enough if South Korea beat Portugal but only by a goal, as both teams would be level on goal difference, but Ghana potentially ahead on goals scored. This is all obviously dependent on how many goals each team scores in those final games. If Ghana lose, they are out.

South Korea and Uruguay, on one point each, both need to win to have any chance of progression, with the other result going their way.

What is the knockout schedule?

Saturday, December 3

Match 49 - Netherlands vs USA, 3pm
Match 50 - Winner of Group C vs Runner-up in Group D, 7pm

Sunday, December 4

Match 52 - Winner of Group D v Runner-up in Group C, 3pm 
Match 51 - England vs Senegal, 7pm

Monday, December 5

Match 53 - Winner of Group E vs Runner-up in Group F, 3pm 
Match 54 - Winner of Group G vs Runner-up in Group H, 7pm

Tuesday, December 6

Match 55 - Winner of Group F vs Runner-up in Group E, 3pm
Match 56 - Winner of Group H vs Runner-up in Group G, 7pm

Quarter-finals

Friday, December 9

QF1 - Winner of Match 53 vs Winner Match 54, 3pm
QF2 - Winner of Match 49 vs Winner Match 50, 7pm

Saturday, December 10

QF3 - Winner Match 55 vs Winner Match 56, 3pm
QF4 - Winner Match 51 vs Winner Match 52, 7pm

Semi-finals

Tuesday, December 13

SF1 - Winner of QF1 vs Winner QF2, 7pm

Wednesday, December 14

SF2 - Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 7pm

Third-place play-off

Saturday, December 17

Match 63, 3pm

World Cup final 

Sunday, December 18

Lusail Stadium, 3pm

Latest Stories

  • Anderson excited to be back in Pakistan after 17 years

    The lone survivor of England's last test tour of Pakistan 17 years ago is feeling blessed to be back. James Anderson has worked hard on his fitness for the last five-six years to still be spearheading England's bowling attack at the age of 40, and prolong a test career that started in 2003 against Zimbabwe at Lord’s. “I feel very fortunate that I’m still here, very fortunate to be able to be back in Pakistan after so long.”

  • Newspaper Risks Wrath Of Toddlers Everywhere With Warning About GOP

    "No insult intended to toddlers," the St. Louis Post-Dispatch wrote in an editorial call to "toddler-proof" the House before Republicans take over.

  • After making history, Canadian star Alphonso Davies opens up at World Cup

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — It appears that Alphonso Davies' goal against Croatia, the first for Canada at the men's World Cup, left a mark in more than the Canada Soccer record book. Mayhem ensued in Sunday's goal celebration. "When I headed it down and I ran to the corner flag, I looked to my left and I just saw all my teammates running towards me," Davies said Tuesday. "Yeah, it was a great feeling. We've waited for this moment for a long time and it finally came and we were happy." "When they al

  • Iran threatened families of its World Cup team after players refused to sing the national anthem, report says

    Iran's team didn't sing the anthem at their first World Cup game. A source told CNN their families were threatened before the second game.

  • Italy, Russia and Ukraine: Which countries are missing from the World Cup?

    Egypt, Nigeria and Chile just some of the other big names missing out in Qatar

  • USA vs Iran, World Cup 2022 result: Americans reach last 16 after Pulisic winner

    USA vs Iran, World Cup 2022 result: Americans reach last 16 after Pulisic winner

  • 17 most interesting NHL stats through first quarter of the season

    Here are some of the coolest stats of the NHL season thus far.

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Washington Wizards 130-121 on Sunday. Malcolm Brogdon added 17 points and Derrick White finished with 15 for the Celtics, who have won three straight and 12 of their last 13. It is also Boston’s second win this season over Washington, which has lost its last three. Celtics star Jayson Tatum missed his first game this season with a sprained left ankle. But his absence didn’t slow down the offense, as Boston jumped out

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result

    UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc