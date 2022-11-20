When is the World Cup 2022 opening ceremony? Date, start time and how to watch for FREE live on TV

The 2022 World Cup is here with the opening ceremony to officially begin the tournament.

Fans around the world are eager to see how Qatar presents the start of a showpiece event that has been dogged by numerous controversies, both on and off the pitch.

FIFA will hope football can start to do the talking, but first the official proceedings must be done and dusted.

Little is known about what exactly may unfold during the opening ceremony, although we do know when and where it will take place.

Here are all the details...

When is the World Cup opening ceremony?

The World Cup opening ceremony will be held at 2pm GMT on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

It will take place at Al Bayt Stadium, directly before the first game between Qatar and Ecuador at 4pm that afternoon.

How can I watch the World Cup opening ceremony?

TV channel: In the UK, BBC One will broadcast the ceremony live free-to-air with coverage starting at 3pm.

Live stream: The proceedings will also be shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Live blog: You can follow the ceremony via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Who is performing at the World Cup opening ceremony?

A number of artists have been touted to turn up in Qatar, although Dua Lipa has rubbished claims she will be among them. However, Robbie Williams has confirmed his role in the show.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is expected to perform the World Cup single ‘Light The Sky’ with Jung Kook of K-Pop sensations BTS confirmed.