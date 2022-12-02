2022 World Cup knockout stage schedule: Time, date, TV channel for Round of 16

The 2022 World Cup's group stage has wrapped up, with 16 of the 32 original teams advancing to the knockout stage that begins on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Those who moved on will have to win four more games in order to lift the World Cup trophy and it's win-or-go home with no draws in the knockout round. Games tied after 90 minutes will go to 30 minutes of extra time, and penalty kicks if things are still even after 120 minutes.

The United States hasn't moved past the Round of 16 since 2002, with the Americans' quarterfinal run being their best finish since 1930, and faces the Netherlands in the knockout stage opener on Saturday. Defending champion France is in action on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule for the rest of the World Cup:

World Cup Round of 16 schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday, Dec. 3

  • 10 a.m. – Netherlands vs. United States (FOX)

  • 2 p.m. – Argentina vs. Australia (Fox)

Sunday, Dec. 4

  • 10 a.m. – France vs. Poland (Fox Sports 1)

  • 2 p.m. – England vs. Senegal (FS1)

Monday, Dec. 5

  • 10 a.m. – Japan vs. Croatia (FOX)

  • 2 p.m. – Brazil vs. South Korea (FOX)

Tuesday, Dec. 6

  • 10 a.m. – Morocco vs. Spain (FOX)

  • 2 p.m. – Portugal vs. Switzerland (FOX)

World Cup quarterfinals schedule

Friday, Dec. 9

  • 10 a.m. –  Japan/Croatia vs. Brazil/South Korea (FOX)

  • 2 p.m. – Netherlands/USA vs. Argentina/Australia (FOX)

Saturday, Dec. 10

  • 10 a.m. – Morocco/Spain vs. Portugal/Switzerland (FOX)

  • 2 p.m. – England/Senegal vs. France/Poland (FOX)

World Cup semifinals schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 13

  • 2 p.m. – Winners from Dec. 9 (FOX)

Wednesday, Dec. 14

  • 2 p.m. – Winners from Dec. 10 (FOX)

World Cup final date, time

Sunday, Dec. 18

  • 10 a.m. – Semifinal winners (FOX)

World Cup third-place game

Saturday, Dec. 17

  • 10 a.m. – Semifinal losers (FOX)

