2022 World Cup draw live stream: How can I watch live on TV for FREE in UK today?

With the line-up for the 2022 World Cup largely now almost complete, the excitement can begin with the draw for the group stage.

All but three of the finalists have booked their place in Qatar as the world prepares for a winter tournament for the first time in its illustrious history.

Today, the groups will be drawn in Doha with England learning their fate as Gareth Southgate’s side looks to go one better, having fallen at the final hurdle at Euro 2020.

The wall charts will soon be ready to go up.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the draw...

Where to watch the 2022 World Cup draw

TV channel: The draw will be broadcast on BBC One with coverage beginning at 4.45pm BST.

Live stream: The BBC iPlayer (free to TV licence fee-payers) will broadcast the draw, with the FIFA website also offering a live stream.

Live blog: You can follow the draw via Standard Sport’s live blog.