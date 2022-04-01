2022 World Cup draw: Canada lands in Group F with Belgium, Morocco, Croatia

Canada was drawn into Group F for the 2022 World Cup. (Getty)

It could’ve been better, it could’ve been worse, as Canada was drawn into Group F for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Canada will square off against Belgium, Croatia and Morocco when the tournament gets underway in November, and it won’t be easy. Belgium finished third in the 2018 World Cup and has been on the verge of securing its first-ever major international tournament victory, but its second golden generation, led by Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne, has so far fallen just short.

Canada opens its schedule against Belgium on November 23, before taking on Croatia on November 27, then finishes its group schedule versus Morocco on December 1.

Croatia will also prove difficult for Canada, having advanced to the 2018 World Cup Final before bowing out to France. Luka Modric has led Croatia’s golden generation and remains in top form, but the defending finalists are aging and may be hard pressed to go on another Cinderella run. If Canada is to advance, its best chance of punching its ticket is an upset win against Modric and Co.

It would be unwise to sleep on Morocco, too. Morocco’s best finish was in 1986 when it advanced to the round of 16, but it is currently ranked 24th in the world and won’t just roll over against superior competition. Achraf Hakimi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain, will be the player to watch here as he’s likely to slip into the attack from his left back position.

Here’s the complete draw:

Story continues

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

Scotland / Wales / Ukraine

USA

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia / United Arab Emirates / Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica / New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

More from Yahoo Sports