2022 WNBA free agency tracker: Live updates, reported deals, rumors

The 2022 WNBA free agency session is in full swing. Players are negotiating and agreeing to deals with teams now and can sign the contracts beginning Feb. 1.

Here's what to know for the 2022 free agency period, including top free agents and teams likely to make moves. Follow Yahoo Sports for all of the latest reported deals, rumors and more.

Breanna Stewart reaches deal to return to Seattle

Breanna Stewart isn’t going anywhere.

Stewart and the Storm reached a one-year, supermax deal on Monday night to keep her with the team for another season, league sources told Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

As an unrestricted free agent, Stewart was rumored to draw interest from every WNBA club, but opted to sign back with Seattle after taking an in-person meeting with the New York Liberty. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 1, 2022

Stewart was selected by Seattle with the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, and will enter her sixth season with the franchise this summer. The former league MVP averaged 20.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game last season, where she earned her third All-Star nod.

Kia Vaughn joins Dream via trade

The Atlanta Dream have traded for Phoenix Mercury center Kia Vaughn, sending a third-round pick in the 2023 draft in return. The Dream announced the news on Monday. Vaughn, a 12-season WNBA veteran, averaged 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists primarily playing as Brittney Griner's backup last season.

Report: Emma Meesseman agrees to deal with champion Sky

Emma Meeseman, who most recently played in the WNBA in 2020 with the Washington Mystics, agreed to a deal with the 2021 champion Chicago Sky, the Chicago Sun-Times' Annie Costabile reported.

According to a league source, Emma Meesseman and the Sky have agreed to a deal. Terms have not been disclosed. — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) January 31, 2022

Meeseman played seven WNBA seasons with the Mystics and earned the 2019 WNBA Finals MVP. She sat out last season after playing extensively overseas and in the Olympics for Belgium.

She's a career 51.3% shooter. In 2020, the forward averaged 13 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

Report: Kahleah Copper returning to Sky on multi-year deal

Kahleah Copper, the MVP of the 2021 WNBA Finals, is staying with the Chicago Sky. According to Rachel Galligan of Just Women's Sports, Copper is staying with the Sky on a multi-year deal.

WNBA Finals MVP Kahleah Copper is returning to the Chicago Sky on a multi-year deal, sources tell @justwsports — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 31, 2022

Copper, 27, was a key contributor to the Sky's 2021 WNBA Finals run. She stepped up her regular season numbers (14.8 points and 4.2 rebounds) and became an absolute force, averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 52 percent from the field. She's also currently playing out of her mind in the Euroleague, and if she can keep that up, Copper and the Sky will have a good chance of running it back in 2022.

Stefanie Dolson reportedly signing with Liberty

The New York Liberty are filling an a glaring empty hole in their lineup. According to The Athletic's Chantel Jennings, Stefanie Dolson is coming to the Liberty on a multi-year deal.

New York native Stef Dolson has agreed to terms to a multi-year deal with the New York Liberty, per sources. — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) January 30, 2022

Dolson, a New York native, is a two-time All-Star who was a vital part of the Chicago Sky's run to the 2020 Finals. She was also a member of the women's 3x3 squad that won the gold medal at last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

With the Liberty, Dolson will join a lineup that will likely include Sabrina Ionescu and 2021 Rookie of the Year Michaela Onyenwere.

Sources: Angel McCoughtry signing with Lynx

Unrestricted free agent forward/guard Angel McCoughtry has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Lynx, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported. It's the biggest reported signing so far; players can begin signing contracts on Tuesday.

WNBA News: Free agent star Angel McCoughtry has reached an agreement with the Minnesota Lynx, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 28, 2022

McCoughtry, the No. 1 pick in the 2009 WNBA draft, spent the first decade of her career with the Atlanta Dream. The franchise reached three WNBA Finals and she earned five All-Star nods as well as leading the league in scoring in 2012 and 2013. Ahead of the 2020 bubble season, she signed with the Las Vegas Aces on a two-year deal and was a key asset in the Finals run. They lost to the Seattle Storm.

She is coming off an torn ACL and meniscus sustained in a preseason game in May that kept her out of the season. She did take the court late in the season when the Aces went to Atlanta, her first time in the city since leaving.

McCoughtry will be reunited with head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve, formerly the Team USA assistant and coach of the current Olympic cycle. Minnesota will need someone to fill in for Napheesa Collier, at least in the short term, as the fellow Olympian is expecting her first child in the spring. Center Sylvia Fowles has indicated she will return to Minnesota as an unrestricted free agent as well.

Report: Storm finalizing deal with Briann January

Briann January is switching coasts to join the Seattle Storm, per multiple reports by Girls Talk Sports TV and The Next.

January, 35, is an unrestricted free agent. The Connecticut Sun opted to core 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, who they are reportedly working on a multi-year deal with at under the supermax. They also are reportedly signing guard Courtney Williams, a key part of their 2019 Finals run.

January averaged 7.0 points on 42.5% shooting in 30.2 minutes per game in 2021. She spent the first nine seasons of her career with the Indiana Fever, two with the Phoenix Mercury and the last two in Connecticut.

Report: Myisha Hines-Allen staying with Mystics

Restricted free agent Myisha Hines-Allen is finalizing a multi-year deal to stay with the Washington Mystics, Rachel Galligan reported for Winsidr.

Myisha Hines-Allen is finalizing a multi-year deal to return to the Washington Mystics @Winsidr — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 28, 2022

The Mystics drafted Hines-Allen in the second round of the 2018 draft. She had a career season in the 2020 bubble averaging 17.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.4 steals. The forward shot 51% from the floor, including 42.6% from 3-point range.

Washington had several players enter free agency, led by former MVP Tina Charles. Elena Delle Donne, the 2019 MVP, has not fully returned after two back surgeries since the 2019 championship.

Stefanie Dolson considering Liberty, Storm — not Sky

Stefanie Dolson is unlikely to return to the Chicago Sky, per reports by The Athletic and Annie Costabile at the Chicago Sun-Times. The 6-foot-5 center is reportedly deciding between the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm.

Dolson, 30, has been traveling the country on free agency visits and met with the Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Atlanta Dream, Storm and the Sky, where she's played since 2017. She won the 2021 championship in Chicago, but the club has most of its core in free agency and has decisions to make. It opted to use the core designation on guard Kahleah Copper.

The Liberty feature Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney with former Mercury head coach Sandy Brondello. Dolson grew up in Slate Hill, New York, about two hours from Brooklyn. They have more cap space to move around because of younger players on unprotected contracts.

Signing with the Storm could re-unite her with Breanna Stewart, who is also an unrestricted free agent. They won two championships together with UConn.

Dolson is averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assist per game and shot 50.4% over her eight-year WNBA career. The two-time All-Star spent the first three seasons with the Washington Mystics, which drafted her No. 6 overall in 2014.

Sun finalizing multi-year deal with MVP

The Connecticut Sun are finalizing a multi-year deal with 2021 MVP Jonquel Jones, Rachel Galligan reported for Winsidr.

The put the core designation on the 6-foot-6 center ahead of the official free agency period to keep her with the organization. But the core is only a one-year, supermax deal unless the sides negotiate longer terms. Jones has spent her entire career with the Sun and put up a career year both in the WNBA and abroad in 2021. If Connecticut is going to get its championship, it needs its paint presence.

It also needs help from the backcourt, which it reportedly plans to get from free agent guard Courtney Williams. Williams was a catalyst for the Sun's WNBA Finals run in 2019 before signing a two-year deal with the Atlanta Dream. The Sun are finalizing a deal with her to re-sign there, per Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV.

Williams is currently playing in the five-week Athletes Unlimited league that tips off its first games on Wednesday. She averaged 12.7 points shooting 45.4%, 5.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists in three-plus seasons with the Sun.

Breanna Stewart meets with Liberty

Breanna Stewart, a two-time champion and 2018 WNBA MVP with the Seattle Storm, met with New York Liberty personnel the week of Jan. 17, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes reported.

The free agent met with owners Joe and Clara Tsai, first-year head coach Sandy Brondello, everyone in the front office and business leads in Los Angeles, per the report.

Free agent WNBA superstar Breanna Stewart - in move that could end Seattle Storm tenure - met with New York Liberty this week in LA and it included owners Joe and Clara Tsai, full front office staff, business leads and head coach Sandy Brondello, league sources told @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 21, 2022

The Storm opted to put its core designation on Jewell Loyd, leaving Stewart open to look at other teams as an unrestricted free agent. Sue Bird is also a UFA, but is almost certainly staying in Seattle.

Stewart is a native of Syracuse, New York, about five hours from Brooklyn. Stewart and wife Marta Xargay welcomed their first child, Ruby Mae, in August.

A two-time Olympic gold medalist and four-time NCAA champion with UConn, Stewart is one of the most accomplished professional basketball players already at the age of 27. She has said she plans on being back in town, but also teased the free agency period as potentially one of the splashiest in league history.

A move across the country to re-unite with Natasha Howard alongside scoring guard threats Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney would certainly do it.

Fowles won't retire, likely re-signing with Lynx

Sylvia Fowles, a two-time WNBA champion and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, announced on Instagram on Jan. 19 she will return for a 15th season in the league.

Fowles is an unrestricted free agent and was noncommittal on her plans in the Lynx's final media availability. Her post caption read, "home," with graphics of Minnesota. She started her career in Chicago.

The Lynx have re-built around "Mama Syl" and Napheesa Collier in recent years following their dynasty run. Collier is pregnant with her first child and is due in the spring.

Fever waive another lottery pick

The Indiana Fever waived Kysre Gondrezick, their surprise No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft, on Jan. 18. It's the second time in as many years the team has let go of a lottery pick after waiving Lauren Cox, the No. 3 pick in 2020, early in her second season.

Gondrezick was entering the second year of her rookie deal and set to make $71,441 in the 2022 season, per Her Hoop Stats. She averaged 1.9 points through 19 games before stepping away for personal reasons following the death of her father, former Phoenix Suns draftee Grant Gondrezick.

The Fever have the No. 2 pick in April's draft.

Storm core Jewell Loyd, not Breanna Stewart

A clearer picture could be coming into focus in Seattle ahead of the 5 p.m. Friday deadline for qualifying offers. The Storm have put the core designation on Jewell Loyd, Rachel Galligan reported for Winsidr. Loyd can now take the one-year, $228,094 supermax offer, negotiate a longer deal with the team or agree to a sign-and-trade deal.

Sources tell @Winsidr that the Seattle Storm have put the core designation on Jewell Loyd. — Rachel Galligan (@RachGall) January 14, 2022

The Storm's top three of Loyd, Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird, who announced her return for a final year, are all unrestricted free agents. The team had the core designation to use, but could not use it on Bird. And there would be no point in doing so since it's almost guaranteed she's staying in the only town she's ever played. The franchise was fined for posting on social media "she's back" upon the point guard's announcement, per the Associated Press.

The other option was two-time Finals MVP Stewart. The core for Loyd indicates the club believes Stewart plans to re-sign in Seattle. If Loyd does want to play elsewhere, the team can broker a trade in which they would have something in return for the talented guard.

The No. 1 pick in the 2015 draft averaged a career-high 17.9 points and 3.8 assists per game in 2020. She was a key part of the 2018 and 2020 title-winning teams.

Sky core Finals MVP Kahleah Copper

The Chicago Sky have opted to use the core designation on Finals MVP Kahleah Copper, one of their plethora of free agents this offseason, Annie Costabile reported for the Chicago Sun-Times. The offer is a one-year supermax deal for $228,094. The sides can negotiate different terms and Copper can agree to a sign-and-trade deal.

Copper told Yahoo Sports in October she was heading into free agency with an "open mind, but I really love the city of Chicago" and it was somewhere she wanted to stay. She averaged a team-best 14.4 points on 45.9% shooting overall. During their long playoff run as the No. 6 seed, she averaged 17.7 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 52%.

The Chicago Sky used the core designation on guard/forward Kahleah Copper during 2022 WNBA free agency. (Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports)

The supermax offer is a bump of approximately $63,000 from her 2021 salary. The Sky have already extended qualifying offers to Diamond DeShields ($73,542) and Lexie Brown ($72,141).

It leaves $534,438 in cap room (excluding non-guaranteed contracts) as the team looks to re-sign a combination of Courtney Vandersloot ($200,000 salary in 2021), Allie Quigley ($194,000), Stefanie Dolson ($175,000) and Astou Ndour-Fall ($70,040).

MVP Jonquel Jones cored by Sun

Jonquel Jones, the 2021 league MVP, received the core designation from the Connecticut Sun on Monday, Rachel Galligan reported for Winsidr. The core qualifying offer is for a one-year, $228,094 supermax deal. Jones can sign the offer or negotiate a multiyear deal with the Sun, which selected the 6-foot-6 forward at No. 6 in the 2016 WNBA draft.

It does not confirm Jones will stay in Connecticut. The team could engage in a sign-and-trade deal, such as the Seattle Storm did in sending Natasha Howard to New York last year. Core players have to approve trades.

Jones, who turned 28 on Jan. 5, averaged 19.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in her MVP season.