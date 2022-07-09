2022 WNBA All-Star Game live updates: 3-Point Contest, Skills Challenge tip off festivities in Chicago on Saturday

The 2022 WNBA All-Star Game is this weekend at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, home of the 2021 champion Chicago Sky. The All-Star weekend will feature a 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge at 3 p.m. ET Saturday (ESPN) and the All-Star Game at 1 p.m. ET Sunday (ABC). The two teams are captained by Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson. Follow Yahoo Sports for live updates throughout the All-Star weekend.

WNBA All-Star weekend

Live Updates Y The @ATT #WNBAAllStar captains know how to STEP 🤩 https://t.co/y0GlO9p9Rt Show more

Who are the 2022 WNBA All-Stars?

The two All-Star teams were determined through voting by fans, players and media. Then, the captains, Wilson and Stewart, chose the teams in a draft format from the starters pool and then the reserves pool. Here is how the teams formed.

Team Wilson

Co-captain: Sylvia Fowles, Minnesota

Starters: Candace Parker, Chicago; Kelsey Plum, Las Vegas; Sabrina Ionescu, New York

Reserves: Jewell Loyd, Seattle; Kahleah Copper, Chicago; Skylar Diggins-Smith, Phoenix; Alyssa Thomas, Connecticut; Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas; Emma Meesseman, Chicago

Team Stewart

Co-captain: Sue Bird, Seattle

Starters: Jackie Young, Las Vegas; Jonquel Jones, Connecticut; Nneka Ogwumike, Los Angeles

Reserves: Rhyne Howard, Atlanta; Dearica Hamby, Las Vegas; Courtney Vandersloot, Chicago; Ariel Atkins, Washington; Brionna Jones, Connecticut; Natasha Howard, New York

Stewart and Wilson swapped co-captains so that Bird was with her Storm teammate and traded Ionescu and Ogwumike.

Rule changes for the WNBA All-Star Game

The WNBA announced on Friday three special rules for Sunday's game.

4-point shot: There will be four circles on the court beyond the 3-point line designated as a 4-point shot area.

20-second shot clock: The shot clock will be 20 seconds instead of the normal 24 seconds.

No free throws: If a player is awarded free throws, those attempts will not happen and instead result in the player being credited with the maximum available points based on the situation. However, during the last two minutes of the fourth quarter and during any overtime periods, players will be required to attempt any free throws awarded.

Who will participate in the 2022 3-Point Contest?

Six players will participate in Saturday’s 3-Point Contest: Allie Quigley (Chicago Sky); Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces); Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics); Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream); Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm); and Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings)

Who will participate in the 2022 Skills Challenge?

Eight players will participate in Saturday’s Skills Challenge: Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Jonquel Jones (Connecticut Sun), Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces), NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) and Azurá Stevens (Chicago Sky).

The Skills Challenge will pair one WNBA player with an athlete from the Elite Youth Basketball League at the 2022 Nike Nationals happening in Chicago this weekend. Teams compete in an obstacle course relay against another team in a three-round bracket.