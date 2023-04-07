2022 Universal Registration Document available

Amundi

Paris, April 7th, 2023

Amundi announces the filing of its 2022 Universal Registration Document, including the annual financial report and the integrated report, to the French securities regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), on April 7th, 2023.

This 2022 Universal Registration Document is now available in French on the websites of Amundi (http://about.amundi.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org). It is also available at Amundi corporate office, 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris. The English version will be available soon.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.9 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries.







1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2021

2 Amundi data as at 31/12/2022

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo







