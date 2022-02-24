The 2022 TSX Venture 50 Winners Virtually Open the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Representatives of the 2022 Venture 50™ companies joined TMX executives to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2022 Venture 50 winners and open the market.

The 2022 Venture 50 winners were selected based on year-over-year performance across three equally-weighted criteria: growth in market capitalization, share price appreciation and value traded for the year ended December 31, 2021. Over the past year, the 2022 Venture 50 companies created CDN$13.6B of market capitalization and had an average share price appreciation of 293%. For detailed results, ranking methodology, and thought leadership, visit: www.tsx.com/Venture50 .

Date: Thursday February 24, 2022



Time: 9:00am - 9:30am



Place: Virtually Broadcast

