The 2022 Toyota GR86 Makes More Power Than Expected on a Dyno

The 2022 Toyota GR86 is great for a lot of reasons, but its engine might be the biggest highlight. Punched from 2.0 liters to 2.4 for this latest generation, Toyota claims 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque from the naturally aspirated mill. Judging by our first impressions, you can feel every ounce of the extra grunt. It translates to a truly wonderful driving experience. A trip to the dyno reveals that Toyota might be underrating its boxer-four just a bit, though.

The FTSpeed YouTube channel recently purchased a GR86 of its own and wanted to get a baseline power figure to see just how many horses that 2.4-liter engine actually puts to the wheels. During a visit to Iowa speed shop Paragon Performance, the car managed to lay down maximum numbers of 215 hp and 170 lb-ft of torque to the rubber. Factor in the industry-standard 15-percent drivetrain loss, and you're looking at roughly 247 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque at the crank—a fair bit more than the factory rating.

It's not uncommon for manufacturers to underrate their cars' outputs a bit—we see it all the time from BMW, after all. What's more impressive is the smooth, linear increase in power as the revs rise—there's no massive dip in torque like there was in the first-gen car. It's clear engineers did more to this engine than just give it a few extra ponies.

