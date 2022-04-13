2022 taxes: Refunds are higher thanks to Child Tax Credit, third stimulus check

Tax season is a bit less painful for many taxpayers this year, thanks to larger than average refunds.

Tax refunds are averaging $3,226 so far this tax season. That's 11.5% higher than last year, according to data from the IRS.

Could it be a mistake? Probably not. Instead, there are a few legitimate reasons IRS refunds are bigger this year.

A more generous Child Tax Credit boosted refunds for some taxpayers. In 2021, the credit increased to $3,600 per child under age six from $2,000 per child in 2020.

Parents of children aged 6 to 16 also received an increase in 2021 to $3,000 per child, up from $2,000 in 2020. Taxpayers in 2021 were also able to receive up to $3,000 for 17-year-olds.

Child Tax Credit

How the credit impacts your refund depends on whether you took advantage of the monthly advance of up to $250 per child ages 6 to 17 or $300 for each child under 6.

2022 TAXES: Key dates for filing and extensions, claiming credits, and planning for refunds

REFUND UPDATE: IRS says stimulus check mistakes are among reasons for tax refund delays

Families that received the payments, which started in July and ended in December, can file for the remainder of the credit on their 2021 tax returns. Depending on how much they owe, the credit could trigger a tax refund.

Taxpayers who did not receive advanced payments can claim the entire credit as a lump sum when they file their taxes.

If you opted for advanced payments and are claiming the same credits as last year, your refund should roughly mirror last year's, said Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"It’s important to remember that even for people who claimed the advanced CTC payments it’s not that their refunds are smaller on an annual basis, it’s that they already received half of their CTC refund in advance last year," Cox added.

Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was expanded in 2021 for workers without children and extends eligibility to dependents 19 and older (excluding students). The credit previously was limited to low-income taxpayers ages 25-64 without dependents.

Story continues

"Even for people who were previously eligible the maximum credit amount tripled from almost $500 to roughly $1,500, significantly increasing the credit for many people," said Cox.

SAVE OR USE YOUR REFUND?: Tax refunds are delayed but plan now to invest or splurge

STATE FLAT TAX: Better for taxpayers or another gift to billionaires?

Another potential refund booster is a result of a rule passed in the American Rescue Plan that allows taxpayers to use their 2019 income to compute their EITC payment if it was higher than their income last year.

"In some instances, this option will give them a larger credit," the IRS said in a post.

Find out if you got a third stimulus check

Under the American Rescue Plan, depending on your income, you could be eligible for up to $1,400 if you're a single filer or $2,800 if you're married and filing jointly. Single and joint filers also are eligible for an additional $1,400 per dependent including adult dependents.

If you didn't receive a stimulus payment or if you had a baby in 2021 you can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit, which will then be added to your 2021 tax refund.

MISSING A STIMULUS CHECK?: IRS Letter 6475 can help you claim Recovery Rebate Credit on taxes.

TAX EXTENSION: Not ready for the April 18 tax deadline? Here's how to file an extension.

"Tax filers should make sure they have IRS letter 6475 that reports how much stimulus payment they received, so you can enter the correct amount and claim any additional stimulus in the form of a Recovery Rebate Credit they’re eligible for when they file their taxes," said Lisa Green-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert with TurboTax.

"As more tax returns are processed the reported average refund could decrease," she added. So far, the IRS has processed more than 89 million returns as of April 1. By the end of tax season last year, the agency processed more than 169 million returns.

Tax refunds for next year are set to be smaller if Congress doesn't extend legislation to enhance CTC and EITC payments as well as other COVID-era relief programs, Cox told USA TODAY.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IRS says tax refunds are higher this year despite processing delays