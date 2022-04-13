2022 taxes: Refunds are higher thanks to Child Tax Credit, third stimulus check

Elisabeth Buchwald, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Tax season is a bit less painful for many taxpayers this year, thanks to larger than average refunds.

Tax refunds are averaging $3,226 so far this tax season. That's 11.5% higher than last year, according to data from the IRS.

Could it be a mistake? Probably not. Instead, there are a few legitimate reasons IRS refunds are bigger this year.

A more generous Child Tax Credit boosted refunds for some taxpayers. In 2021, the credit increased to $3,600 per child under age six from $2,000 per child in 2020.

Parents of children aged 6 to 16 also received an increase in 2021 to $3,000 per child, up from $2,000 in 2020. Taxpayers in 2021 were also able to receive up to $3,000 for 17-year-olds.

Child Tax Credit

How the credit impacts your refund depends on whether you took advantage of the monthly advance of up to $250 per child ages 6 to 17 or $300 for each child under 6.

2022 TAXES: Key dates for filing and extensions, claiming credits, and planning for refunds

REFUND UPDATE: IRS says stimulus check mistakes are among reasons for tax refund delays

Families that received the payments, which started in July and ended in December, can file for the remainder of the credit on their 2021 tax returns. Depending on how much they owe, the credit could trigger a tax refund.

Taxpayers who did not receive advanced payments can claim the entire credit as a lump sum when they file their taxes.

If you opted for advanced payments and are claiming the same credits as last year, your refund should roughly mirror last year's, said Kris Cox, deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

"It’s important to remember that even for people who claimed the advanced CTC payments it’s not that their refunds are smaller on an annual basis, it’s that they already received half of their CTC refund in advance last year," Cox added.

Expanded Earned Income Tax Credit

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) was expanded in 2021 for workers without children and extends eligibility to dependents 19 and older (excluding students). The credit previously was limited to low-income taxpayers ages 25-64 without dependents.

"Even for people who were previously eligible the maximum credit amount tripled from almost $500 to roughly $1,500, significantly increasing the credit for many people," said Cox.

SAVE OR USE YOUR REFUND?: Tax refunds are delayed but plan now to invest or splurge

STATE FLAT TAX: Better for taxpayers or another gift to billionaires?

Another potential refund booster is a result of a rule passed in the American Rescue Plan that allows taxpayers to use their 2019 income to compute their EITC payment if it was higher than their income last year.

"In some instances, this option will give them a larger credit," the IRS said in a post.

Find out if you got a third stimulus check

Under the American Rescue Plan, depending on your income, you could be eligible for up to $1,400 if you're a single filer or $2,800 if you're married and filing jointly. Single and joint filers also are eligible for an additional $1,400 per dependent including adult dependents.

If you didn't receive a stimulus payment or if you had a baby in 2021 you can claim a Recovery Rebate Credit, which will then be added to your 2021 tax refund.

MISSING A STIMULUS CHECK?: IRS Letter 6475 can help you claim Recovery Rebate Credit on taxes.

TAX EXTENSION: Not ready for the April 18 tax deadline? Here's how to file an extension.

"Tax filers should make sure they have IRS letter 6475 that reports how much stimulus payment they received, so you can enter the correct amount and claim any additional stimulus in the form of a Recovery Rebate Credit they’re eligible for when they file their taxes," said Lisa Green-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert with TurboTax.

"As more tax returns are processed the reported average refund could decrease," she added. So far, the IRS has processed more than 89 million returns as of April 1. By the end of tax season last year, the agency processed more than 169 million returns.

Tax refunds for next year are set to be smaller if Congress doesn't extend legislation to enhance CTC and EITC payments as well as other COVID-era relief programs, Cox told USA TODAY.

Elisabeth Buchwald is a personal finance and markets correspondent for USA TODAY. You can follow her on Twitter @BuchElisabeth and sign up for our Daily Money newsletter here

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IRS says tax refunds are higher this year despite processing delays

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • Hurricanes beat Rangers 4-2 in Metropolitan Division matchup

    NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jarvis and Jordan Staal scored third-period goals and Frederik Andersen made 28 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night in a showdown for first place in the Metropolitan Division. Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who moved four points ahead of second-place New York with eight games remaining in the regular season. K’Andre Miller scored and Chris Kreider added a late goal for

  • President of Belarus bloodied after taking stick to face in hockey game

    The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.

  • Ryan Hartman flips off Evander Kane after heated altercation

    Ryan Hartman let his feelings about Evander Kane be known to the world Tuesday night.

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Avalanche win sixth game straight with 2-1 shootout win over Oilers

    EDMONTON — It was one of those games that was a shame to see decided by a shootout, as both the Colorado Avalanche and Edmonton Oilers seemed to already be playing playoff-level hockey. Nathan MacKinnon scored the shootout winner and had his team’s lone goal in regulation as the Avalanche won their sixth straight, getting past the Oilers 2-1 on Saturday. Darcy Kuemper made 49 saves for the Avalanche (52-14-6) who are 11-1-1 in their last 13 games and tied a franchise record with their 52nd win o

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • Power signs with Sabres as Michigan to NHL exodus begins

    Owen Power is trading in Michigan maize and blue for the blue and gold of the Buffalo Sabres, and he is far from the only Wolverine making the leap to the NHL. The Michigan exodus is underway less than 24 hours after the loaded Wolverines were knocked out of the Frozen Four short of a national title. Before Power inked his deal with Buffalo on Friday, teammates Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matty Beniers and Brendan Brisson might not be too far behind i

  • Shaq walks back prediction that 76ers will sweep Raptors

    Shaquille O'Neal is going to feel the wrath of Toronto Raptors fans.

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.