2022 Super Bowl: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Will Appear On Pre-Game Show And Give Pre-Game Speech

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Twitter to let fans know we’ll be seeing him during Super Bowl 56.

“After all these years, my football dream of standing on the Super Bowl field has finally come true. This will be historic. This will be my honor. This will be electrifying. I’ll see you this Sunday!”

Johnson has a strong connection with the sport as he played college football at the University of Miami, and won a national championship in 1991. He aspired to a professional career in football, but went undrafted in the 1995 NFL Draft. He signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL), but was cut from the team in his first season.

Access Hollywood reports the actor, and WWE wrestling star will help narrate NBC’s Super Bowl’s pre-game show before giving the “pre-kickoff speech” ahead of the game.

Outside of the pro-football game itself, there’s the historic hip-hop heavy halftime show, as we mentioned in our The Deadline Watchlist earlier this week. The first Super Bowl halftime show to have rap at its core, the line-up of Dr. Dre, now Death Row Records owner Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem is also all icons for all of the 12-minute Pepsi-sponsored concert.

Images of his new film Black Adam have dropped in a sizzle reel on Friday Feb. 11. It wouldn’t hurt to speculate that a full trailer of the film might appear during the game?

After all these years, my football dream of standing on the SUPER BOWL field has FINALLY….come true 😄✊🏾 This will historic.

This will be my honor.

This will be ELECTRIFYING⚡️🔥 I’ll see you THIS SUNDAY! LFG!!! #SuperBowlLVI #SuperGoldSunday

2/13 on @NBC pic.twitter.com/xPsjB1WmdX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) February 7, 2022

