2022 Statistics: U.S. and Global Graphene Market Will Surpass USD 2525.7 Mn at 19.5% CAGR Growth: Vantage Market Research

A Comparative research study carry out by Vantage Market Research is database of 350 pages, titled as "Graphene Market" with graphs & figures spread through pages, 100+ market data Tables, Pie Charts, and simple to understand comprehensive analysis. The Global Graphene Market size is expected to reach 2525.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2021 till 2028.     

The Global Graphene Market size is expected to reach 2525.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period of 2021 till 2028. Rising consumer electronics demand such as mobile phones & tablets and increasing purchasing power of consumer are the factors that propelling the growth of graphene market in the coming years. In addition, use of graphene oxide-based transparent conductive films in automotive industry is also fuelling the market growth. On the other hand, graphene production process risk and the toxic nature of graphene are the major obstacle in the development of the graphene market.

List of Prominent Players in the Graphene Market:

  • Angstron Materials, Inc.

  • ACS Material

  • LLC

  • BGT Materials Ltd.

  • CVD Equipment Corp.

  • Directa Plus SpA

  • Grafoid Inc.

  • Graphenea

  • Graphene Nano Chem

  • Nano Xplore, Inc.

  • G6 Materials Corp.

  • XG Sciences

  • Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

  • 2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

  • Haydale Graphene Industries plc

  • Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

Key Industry Findings & Insights from the report:

  • The Global Graphene Market was valued USD 725.8 Million in 2021 and is all set to surpass USD 2525.7 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

  • In terms of revenue, the application segment held the largest revenue share of in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance for the forecast period.

  • In terms of revenue, the product segment held the second largest market share of in 2021 and is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

  • The growth can be attributed to rapid urbanization, technological advancement, an increase in investment by developing countries.

  • Asia Pacific captured the lion share in 2021 and is projected to retain its position over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the existence of a significant number of Graphene industry companies and the high adoption rate owing to government measures that stimulate this industry in this region. The growth is primarily due to the increasing collaborations.

Market Overview:

Growing Graphene Usage in Automotive Industry Drive the Market Growth

The graphene is majorly used in automotive industry for various purpose such as automotive batteries, anti-braking systems, composite structural components, tires and some others. This increased demand is expected to propel the growth of graphene market in the coming years. For instance, Nanjing XFNANO Materials Co., Ltd., Industrial Fluorinated Graphene, started production line of graphene dispersion operating with a capacity of 1,000 tons per year. This expansion helped the company to enter the large-scale industrial production of graphene dispersion and powder. In addition, various institutions and companies are majorly taking interest into Research and Development (R&D) activities of graphene materials for making it commercialize and create cost-effective product. This flexible & more efficient R&D activity is bolstering the growth of the graphene market in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. The Graphene Market is no exception. Governments across the world took severe actions like border seals, lockdown, and implementing strict social distancing measures, in order to stop swift spread of COVID-19. These actions led to severe impact on the global economy impairing various industries. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data-points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Region 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

Asia Pacific to Dominate the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the large presence of graphene manufacturers in countries such as South Korea, India, China, Australia, and Japan. In addition, these manufacturers are focusing on various research activities at the time of development of the new product. Furthermore, availability of large number of electric batteries, electronics components and automotive vehicles are the major factors that propelling the market growth in this region.

Recent Developments:

June, 2021: Nano Xplore Inc. announced that it has entered into a multi-year supply and distribution agreement with Gerdau Grafeno LTDA. Gerdau Graphene’s strategic relationship with Nano Xplore will provide accessible graphene, at industrial scale.

December, 2020: Graphenea SA introduced two new graphene-based sensors named S11 and S12 under the GEFT sensing product line. This product launch helped the company to expand its graphene-based sensors segment.

September, 2019: Directa Plus S.p.A. has been granted a patent on a new textile membrane which uses its G+ graphene nanoplatelets. The company will market the technology under the brands Grafytherm and Grafyshield and says it will provide an array of performance functionalities.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 150 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Graphene Market by Material (Graphene Nano-platelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide, Others), by Application (Composites, Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting, Electronics), by End Use (Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics, Military & Defense), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

  • Which region will show the fastest and highest growth in the near future?

  • Which are the top five players and their weakness and strength of the Market?

  • What will be the future innovation in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will lead the largest share of the Market?

  • What are the growth drivers, restraints and challenges of the industry?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Graphene Market for the base year and forecast period?      

This market titled “Graphene Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2021

725.8 Million

Projected Market Size in 2028

2525.7 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

CAGR of 19.5% from 2022 - 2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016 – 2020

Forecast Years

2022 - 2028

Segments Covered

Material: - Graphene Nano-platelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide

Application: - Composites, Paints, Coatings, and Inks, Energy Storage & Harvesting

End Use: - Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace, Electronics

Quantitative Data - Units

Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Countries Covered

U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

