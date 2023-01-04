2022 Year In Review - Rockyford contemplates successful, rewarding year

The Village of Rockyford has celebrated several successes over the last year, from a successful return of the Rockyford Bull-A-Rama and Rockyford Rodeo, to the delivery of a new fire truck, and members of the community receiving esteemed awards.

Rockyford cancelled its annual rodeo event in 2020 and 2021 due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, though it was able to proceed with its Bull-A-Rama in 2021. This was the first year since 2019 the village has held both events, with the Bull-A-Rama held at the end of June followed by the 63rd annual Rockyford Rodeo taking place a few weeks later in July; this was the first year the Rockyford Rodeo was recognized as a professional rodeo event, and council says there was great attendance at both events.

Mayor Darcy Burke was recognized for his more than 20 years of service on municipal council with the Alberta Municipalities Distinguished Service Award in August. He was one of eight people across the province to receive this award, and the only recipient from a village municipality.

This was not the only award Mayor Burke received this year as he, and sitting mayors across the province, received one of 7,000 Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Award medals. Long time Rockyford resident Odo Melcher was also nominated for and received a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal for his many years of volunteerism to the community; Mr. Melcher received his medal at a ceremony in Calgary in early December.

The village received a new fire truck in September, and welcomed residents to an open house at the Rockyford Fire Hall in October to get a look at the new apparatus.

Also in October, a new 32 niche columbarium was installed at the Union Cemetery northwest of the village. The purchase of the columbarium was approved in January 2022 at a cost of $20,000 and will offer residents an alternative option for their final resting place.

The Rockyford Lions Club has spent the year fundraising and giving back to the community with donations to support the Drydale family. Ward Drydale suffered a fall in the summer and was badly injured, and the Rockyford Lions gave the Drydale family $6,000 from its medical fund to help support them shortly after the accident; the Lions Club then held a fundraiser dinner in October and raised another $14,200, which was presented to Ward and Kim in November. A few short weeks after the Drydale fundraiser, in November, the Lions Club held its annual Maritime Madness dinner, which had a full house of residents enjoying a steak and lobster dinner. This event helped raise $52,437 which was presented to the Ag Society to pay off its loan for ice plant repairs at the arena.

Story continues

Looking forward to 2023, the village aims to complete concrete and lighting along a block of Main Street.

This was a project slated for 2022, however, there were some delays which caused a temporary pause in construction as concrete for the sidewalks could not be poured until the lighting was installed. It is anticipated the lights will be installed in January 2023, with the whole project set to be complete by spring 2023.

The village is also looking forward to hosting another successful Bull-A-Rama and rodeo, and plans are already in the works for these events.

Lacie Nairn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, DrumhellerMail.com, The Drumheller Mail