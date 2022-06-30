2022 Ranking of the Top 10,000 Startups
Dublin, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Startup Companies Scorecard - Ranking Top 10,000 Startups based on Investments, Innovations and Market Presence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Startup Companies Scorecard report will help in elevating its readers know-how to pick and shortlist Startups for their respective use case -as potential investors, as partners, as acquisition targets or as vendors. The Scorecard ranks Startup companies relatively using quantifiable and impartial data, to comparatively measure their performance across different sectors and themes. The Scorecard and Ranking have been driven on globally curated databases of Deals, Patents, News, Social Media and Influencers.
The Top 10,000+ Startup companies have been identified and ranked from an array of 30+ Industries and 75+ countries globally. Majority of these companies fall within the sectors of Technology, Media and Communication, Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare, Construction, Automotive, Financial Services, Medical Devices, Retailing, Consumer Goods and various fields within the Energy domain (Oil and Gas, Power, Clean Technology, Renewables, etc.).
United States of America (USA) sticks to its number 1 position with over 5,300+ top Startup companies and distantly followed by China with over 1,700+ companies. However, it is the surprise entry of India at No. 3 and United Kingdom at No. 4, with close to 500 companies each.
The Startup Scorecard is largely founded on 3 Broad Pillars:
1. Investment: Signifies Investor Interest in the Startup from Inception to Date.
2. Innovation: Signifies Count, Quality and Strength of Patents Portfolio of the Startup.
3. Market Presence: Signifies Social Media Buzz of the Startup, Partnerships and Acquisitions.
Startup Companies Scorecard Report comprises of Key Findings Presentation Deck and an Excel Pack ranking Top 10,000 Startups using Investments, Innovation and Market Presence as Scorecard parameters.
Scope
Investment Activity:
Total No of Investors: Count of Total Investors who have Invested in the Startup over time
Total No of Tier 1 Investors: Count of Total Tier 1 Investors (a subset of Total Investors)
Total Investment: Cumulative VC Funding secured by the Startup over time
Stage of funding: Latest Round (or Series) of Funding
Average Fund raised per Deal: Cumulative Investment raised divided by Number of Investment Deals
Innovation:
Patents Applied: Count of Unique Patents Applied by the Company
Patents Granted: Count of Unique Patents Granted to the Company
Average patent Quality*: Average of the Quality of the Portfolio of Patents
Patent Strength*: Total Strength of the Portfolio of Patents Granted
Market Presence:
Twitter Follower: Count of Twitter Followers of official Twitter Handle of Startup
Partnership News: Count of News related to Partnership
Acquisition: Count of Acquisitions done by the Startup
Influencer Tweet Count: Count of Tweets related to the Startup as posted by Influencers
Reasons to Buy
Quantitative Data Driven Analysis: Track Key Performance Indicators (KPI's) of Startups based on Three Primary Pillars: Investment, Innovation and Market Presence
Investor Interest: Understand the Investor Activity in the Startups driven by the Key Indicators like Funding, Total Investors, Tier-1 Investors, Stage of Funding
Relative Benchmarking: Intelligent Metrics clubbed together to spot Startups doing relatively better than the its Peers, along with Visual Graphical Insights
Innovation Strength: Spot Innovative Startups by Patent Count, Patents Quality and Strength etc
Slice and Dice by Sector, Themes and Geographies: Use the Granular Sector, Themes and Geographies Mapping in our Startups Scorecard to keep deep dive on your Niche Targets
Social Media Activity: Identify Key Social Media Signals on Startups from Twitter Followers, Partnership News, Influencers etc
Key Topics Covered:
1. Investment Activity
Total Investors
Total Tier 1 Investors
Total Investment Raised Till Date
Stage of Funding
Average fund raised per deal
Investor Activity Score
2. Innovation
No. of Patents Applied
No. of Patents Granted
Average Patent quality
Patent Portfolio Strength
Innovation Score
3. Market Presence
Twitter Followers
Partnership News
Acquisition
Influencer Count
Market Presence Score
Startup Scorecard - Key Findings Presentation Deck
Top Startups Covered across Sectors, Geographies and Themes
Theme Vs Sector Heat Map
Count of Startup by VC Funding
Total Investments by Latest Series of VC Funding
Count of Startups by Stage of Startup
Geographical Breakdown
More than 10 Sector Covered
More than 10 Themes Covered
Cross Country Analysis by Sector and Theme
Identifying Relative Attractiveness of Startups using Innovation and Investment Score
Top Tier 1 Investors
Total Investment Raised by Sector and Themes
Total Tier 1 Investors by Sectors and Themes
Stage of Startup by Sector and Themes
Last Round of VC Financing by Sector and Themes
Top 5 Themes Clusters by Geography
Excel Pack - Top 10,000 Startups Scorecard using Investments, Innovation and Market Presence Pillars
Data Fields
Rank
Startup Company Name
Stage of Startup
PE Funded
Last Round of VC Financing
Last VC Round Funding Completed Date
Country (HQ)
Sector
Tier 1 Investors
Broader Theme (Business Category)
Ranking Parameters
