2022 Preakness Stakes post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Pimlico Race Course

Evan Hilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The 147th running of the Preakness Stakes will break Saturday night from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Post time is set for 7:01 p.m. EST and the race will be televised on NBC.

There will be one very notable absence on the track, however. Rich Strike, winner of the Kentucky Derby, will sit out and not attempt to win horse racing's Triple Crown.

Epicenter, the bettors' choice on Derby day, will open as the heavy favorite at 6-5. Trainer Chad Brown has Early Voting at 7-2 and the Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath enters at 9-2.

WOLKEN: How to bet $100 in this year's Preakness Stakes

BAD BEAT: Why your pick can and can't win the Preakness

Kentucky Oaks winner Secret Oath on track during morning workouts at Pimlico Race Course.
Preakness Stakes post time

Post time for the 2022 Preakness Stakes is 7:01 p.m EST. The race will air live on NBC.

TV and streaming info

Coverage from Pimlico Race Course begins at 2 p.m. ET on CNBC and will continue at 4 p.m. on NBC. The race can be streamed on the NBC app, NBCSports.com, or Peacock.

Why isn't Rich Strike in the Preakness?

The improbable Kentucky Derby winner will forgo his chance at the Triple Crown by skipping the Preakness Stakes. His connections suggested that the two-week turnaround from Derby to Preakness was too quick. For the health of Rich Strike, they will instead look to run in the Belmont Stakes in early June.

Odds for the field

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

1. Simplification, Antonio Sano, John Velazquez, 6-1

2. Creative Minister, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 10-1

3. Fenwick, Kevin McKathan, Florent Geroux, 50-1

4. Secret Oath, D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Saez, 9-2

5. Early Voting, Chad Brown, Jose Ortiz, 7-2

6. Happy Jack, Doug O'Neill, Tyler Gaffalione, 30-1

7. Armagnac, Tim Yakteen, Irad Oritz Jr., 12-1

8. Epicenter, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 6-5

9. Skippylongstocking, Saffie Joseph Jr., Junior Alvarado, 20-1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Preakness Stakes odds, how to watch, live stream, post time

