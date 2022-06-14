The 2022 Polaris Music Prize announces longlist

The 2022 Polaris Music Prize longlist includes the debut album Sewn Back Together by Anishnaabe indie duo Ombiigizi, pictured here. The annual $50,000 award goes to an artist who has created the Canadian album of the year, a distinction determined by an independent jury made up of members of the music media. (Rima Sater - image credit)
The 2022 Polaris Music Prize longlist includes albums by Montreal experimental group Chiiild, DJ-rapper-producer myst milano and Anishnaabe indie duo Ombiigizi.

The annual $50,000 award goes to an artist who has created the Canadian album of the year, a distinction determined by an independent jury made up of members of the music media.

In 2021, rapper Cadence Weapon took home the prize, which was first awarded in 2006. Four past winners appear on this year's longlist: Backxwash (2020), Haviah Mighty (2019), Tanya Tagaq (2014) and Arcade Fire (2011).

The 197-member jury considers musical works regardless of commercial performance or musical genre — and this year, they reviewed 223 albums. A handful of those people will be chosen to join the Grand Jury that decides the final winner.

A shortlist of 10 albums will be announced on Thursday, July 14, with the winning album revealed on Sep. 19 by CBC Music. Albums released between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 were eligible for this year's prize.

See the complete 40-album longlist, presented by the Canada Council for the Arts:

Prospect, AHI

WE, Arcade Fire

I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses, Backxwash

Talk Memory, BADBADNOTGOOD

Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais

The Garden, Basia Bulat

Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly, Tanika Charles

Hope For Sale, Chiiild

Labyrinthitis, Destroyer

I Thought of You, Julie Doiron

Get Thee to a Nunnery, The Garrys

One More Saturday Night, The Halluci Nation

Joyful Joyful, Joyful Joyful

When Flowers Bloom, Adria Kain

Depuis, Lydia Képinski

José Louis And The Paradox Of Love, Pierre Kwenders

one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, Ada Lea

Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc

PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir

Duality, Luna Li

Crash, Les Louanges

soft thing, LOONY

Waves, Kelly McMichael

Untourable Album, Men I Trust

Stock Exchange, Haviah Mighty

Shapeshyfter, myst milano.

Hang Time, Cedric Noel

Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi

Bronco, Orville Peck

Frame of a Fauna, Ouri

Un homme et son piano, P'tit Belliveau

THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, PUP

The Fool, SATE

TAO, Shad

Communion, Sister Ray

Life After, Snotty Nose Rez Kids

From Capelton Hill, Stars

Tongues, Tanya Tagaq

Dawn FM, The Weeknd

Alpha, Charlotte Day Wilson

