The 2022 Polaris Music Prize announces longlist
The 2022 Polaris Music Prize longlist includes albums by Montreal experimental group Chiiild, DJ-rapper-producer myst milano and Anishnaabe indie duo Ombiigizi.
The annual $50,000 award goes to an artist who has created the Canadian album of the year, a distinction determined by an independent jury made up of members of the music media.
In 2021, rapper Cadence Weapon took home the prize, which was first awarded in 2006. Four past winners appear on this year's longlist: Backxwash (2020), Haviah Mighty (2019), Tanya Tagaq (2014) and Arcade Fire (2011).
The 197-member jury considers musical works regardless of commercial performance or musical genre — and this year, they reviewed 223 albums. A handful of those people will be chosen to join the Grand Jury that decides the final winner.
A shortlist of 10 albums will be announced on Thursday, July 14, with the winning album revealed on Sep. 19 by CBC Music. Albums released between May 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 were eligible for this year's prize.
See the complete 40-album longlist, presented by the Canada Council for the Arts:
Prospect, AHI
WE, Arcade Fire
I Lie Here Buried with My Rings and My Dresses, Backxwash
Talk Memory, BADBADNOTGOOD
Aubades, Jean-Michel Blais
The Garden, Basia Bulat
Papillon de Nuit: The Night Butterfly, Tanika Charles
Hope For Sale, Chiiild
Labyrinthitis, Destroyer
I Thought of You, Julie Doiron
Get Thee to a Nunnery, The Garrys
One More Saturday Night, The Halluci Nation
Joyful Joyful, Joyful Joyful
When Flowers Bloom, Adria Kain
Depuis, Lydia Képinski
José Louis And The Paradox Of Love, Pierre Kwenders
one hand on the steering wheel the other sewing a garden, Ada Lea
Chiac Disco, Lisa LeBlanc
PICTURA DE IPSE : Musique directe, Hubert Lenoir
Duality, Luna Li
Crash, Les Louanges
soft thing, LOONY
Waves, Kelly McMichael
Untourable Album, Men I Trust
Stock Exchange, Haviah Mighty
Shapeshyfter, myst milano.
Hang Time, Cedric Noel
Sewn Back Together, Ombiigizi
Bronco, Orville Peck
Frame of a Fauna, Ouri
Un homme et son piano, P'tit Belliveau
THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND, PUP
The Fool, SATE
TAO, Shad
Communion, Sister Ray
Life After, Snotty Nose Rez Kids
From Capelton Hill, Stars
Tongues, Tanya Tagaq
Dawn FM, The Weeknd
Alpha, Charlotte Day Wilson