2022 Pokémon World Championship Dates and Venue Have Officially Been Announced

The 2022 Pokémon world championship is coming to London this summer. Players from all over the world will have a chance to compete for over a half-million dollars in prizes, the title of World Champion, as well as receive a return invitation to next year's games.

Players of the Pokémon TCG, video game and UNITE can qualify for Worlds by earning Championship Points at events through the Championship Series season. Depending on the geographical Regional Zone and age division, players will require a different number of points to advance to the second day of the events. By day two, the top 16 players from the U.S. and Canada will be selected, as well as the top 22 from Europe, top eight from Latin America and top eight from the Oceania region will be selected for the TCG world champions. In the video game category, only the top eight from U.S. and Canada, top 16 from Europe and top eight from Latin America and Oceania will be chosen.

The four-day World Championships will be hosted at ExCeL London in the UK between August 18-21. Top Pokémon players will be invited to compete in the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Pokkén Tournament DX, Pokémon UNITE, and Pokémon GO for the title of World Champion.

ExCeL London

One Western Gateway

Royal Victoria Dock

London, England E16 1XL

Elsewhere in Pokémon, recently, a base set first edition holo Charizard fetched $420K USD at auction.