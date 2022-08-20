2022 PFL Playoffs 3 video: Bubba Jenkins advances to featherweight final with explosive submission win
Bubba Jenkins made sure to punch his ticket to the PFL final.
The former NCAA Division I champion scored a quick and impressive win Saturday at 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 in London. Jenkins (19-5) made quick work of Ryoji Kudo, submitting him in less than two minutes into the first round.
With the win, Jenkins advances to the PFL featherweight final and gets a chance to compete for the $1 million prize.
You can watch Jenkins’s rear-naked choke win in the video below:
BUBBA JENKINS IS GOING TO THE 2022 #PFLCHAMPIONSHIP!!#PFLPlayoffs LIVE on ESPN & ESPN+
