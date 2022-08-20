2022 PFL Playoffs 3 results: Kayla Harrison dominates Martina Jindrova, declares herself queen of women’s MMA

Danny Segura
·2 min read

Kayla Harrison just keeps winning.

The two-time PFL women’s lightweight champion and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist maintained her undefeated status Saturday at 2022 PFL 3 Playoffs. Harrison (15-0) defeated Martina Jindrova (6-3) with an arm-triangle submission a little over three minutes into the first round.

With the victory, Harrison is set to take on Larissa Pacheco in a trilogy bout in the women’s lightweight final, expected to go down in November. Pacheco punched her ticket to the final earlier with a first-round win over Olena Kolesnyk.

As many expected, Harrison’s win came quickly. After a short feeling-out process, Harrison took the fight to the ground. From there, she advanced to mount, locked in an arm-triangle and shortly after got the tap.

After the bout, Harrison declared herself queen of women’s MMA and took a not-so-subtle shot at Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg and Pacheco.

With this result, Harrison continues her dominance. The 32-year-old has been steamrolling her opposition ever since she began her journey in MMA. Harrison remains undefeated and will advance to her third consecutive PFL final in hopes to win a third belt along with its $1 million prize.

Complete 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Kayla Harrison def. Martina Jindrova via submission (arm triangle) – Round 1, 3:17 – advances to the women’s lightweight final

  • Brendan Loughnane def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)  – advances to the featherweight final

  • Larissa Pacheco def. Olena Kolesnyk via TKO – Round 1, 2:09 – advances to women’s lightweight final

  • Bubba Jenkins def. Ryoji Kudo via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1, 1:49 – advances to featherweight final

  • Dakota Ditcheva def. Hassna Gaber submission (strikes) – Round 1, 0:58

  • Simeon Powell def. Nemanja Uveric via TKO (leg kicks) – Round 2, 1:56.

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Stuart Austin def. Sofiane Boukichou via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 30-27)

  • Aleksandrs Chizhovs def. Omar Hussein via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 4:12.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

