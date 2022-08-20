2022 PFL Playoffs 3 live and official results (1 p.m. ET)
The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 event takes place Saturday, and you can join us for official results beginning at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).
The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of post-lim qualifiers on ESPN+.
In the main event, two-time women’s lightweight season winner Kayla Harrison (14-0) takes on Martina Jindrova (6-2). Harrison is the No. 2 seed; Jindrova is No. 3. In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Larissa Pacheco (17-4) fights No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk (7-4).
At featherweight, No. 1 Chris Wade (22-7) meets No. 4 Brendan Loughnane (24-4) in a highly anticipated fight between two heated rivals. On the other side of the bracker, No. 2 Ryoji Kudo (11-3-1) meets Bubba Jenkins (18-5).
Official 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 results include:
MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2 p.m. ET)
Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova – women’s lightweight semifinal
Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight semifinal
Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s lightweight semifinal
Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins – featherweight semifinal
Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber
Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)
Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou
Aleksandrs Chizhovs vs. Omar Hussein
POSTLIM CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)
Marcin Held vs. Myles Price
Abraham Bably vs. Louie Sutherland
Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka
Darius Mafi vs. Ali Taleb
Zebenzui Ruiz vs. Raphael Uchegbu