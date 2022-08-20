2022 PFL Playoffs 3 live and official results (1 p.m. ET)

The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 event takes place Saturday, and you can join us for official results beginning at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of post-lim qualifiers on ESPN+.

In the main event, two-time women’s lightweight season winner Kayla Harrison (14-0) takes on Martina Jindrova (6-2). Harrison is the No. 2 seed; Jindrova is No. 3. In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Larissa Pacheco (17-4) fights No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk (7-4).

At featherweight, No. 1 Chris Wade (22-7) meets No. 4 Brendan Loughnane (24-4) in a highly anticipated fight between two heated rivals. On the other side of the bracker, No. 2 Ryoji Kudo (11-3-1) meets Bubba Jenkins (18-5).

Official 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2 p.m. ET)

Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova – women’s lightweight semifinal

Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight semifinal

Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s lightweight semifinal

Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins – featherweight semifinal

Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber

Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

Aleksandrs Chizhovs vs. Omar Hussein

POSTLIM CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

Abraham Bably vs. Louie Sutherland

Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka

Darius Mafi vs. Ali Taleb

Zebenzui Ruiz vs. Raphael Uchegbu

