2022 PFL Playoffs 3 live and official results (1 p.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff
·1 min read

The 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 event takes place Saturday, and you can join us for official results beginning at 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT).

The event takes place at Copper Box Arena in London. The main card airs on ESPN following prelims on ESPN+ and ahead of post-lim qualifiers on ESPN+.

In the main event, two-time women’s lightweight season winner Kayla Harrison (14-0) takes on Martina Jindrova (6-2). Harrison is the No. 2 seed; Jindrova is No. 3. In the other semifinal, No. 1 seed Larissa Pacheco (17-4) fights No. 4 Olena Kolesnyk (7-4).

At featherweight, No. 1 Chris Wade (22-7) meets No. 4 Brendan Loughnane (24-4) in a highly anticipated fight between two heated rivals. On the other side of the bracker, No. 2 Ryoji Kudo (11-3-1) meets Bubba Jenkins (18-5).

Official 2022 PFL Playoffs 3 results include:

MAIN CARD (ESPN, 2 p.m. ET)

  • Kayla Harrison vs. Martina Jindrova – women’s lightweight semifinal

  • Chris Wade vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight semifinal

  • Larissa Pacheco vs. Olena Kolesnyk – women’s lightweight semifinal

  • Ryoji Kudo vs. Bubba Jenkins – featherweight semifinal

  • Dakota Ditcheva vs. Hassna Gaber

  • Simeon Powell vs. Nemanja Uveric

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 1 p.m. ET)

  • Stuart Austin vs. Sofiane Boukichou

  • Aleksandrs Chizhovs vs. Omar Hussein

POSTLIM CARD (ESPN+, 5 p.m. ET)

  • Marcin Held vs. Myles Price

  • Abraham Bably vs. Louie Sutherland

  • Tayo Odunjo vs. Magnus Onyeka

  • Darius Mafi vs. Ali Taleb

  • Zebenzui Ruiz vs. Raphael Uchegbu

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Blue Jays excited about what Kikuchi can bring out of bullpen

    The Blue Jays have moved Yusei Kikuchi to the bullpen and think he can have a big impact in the new role.

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Winnipeg rower discovers love of sport after recovering from rare form of cancer

    Katie Sierhuis describes the agonizing homestretch of a rowing race as feeling like her legs are on fire. And she cherishes every lung-busting moment. The 20-year-old from Winnipeg, who is competing in three rowing races at the Canada Summer Games this week, took up the sport after recovering from a rare form of cancer. She'd been a talented young hockey and soccer player before she was diagnosed with ovarian dysgerminoma at age 12. The many months of treatment that followed thoroughly sapped he

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Callers reporting misconduct to helpline were referred to law firm chosen by Hockey Canada

    For the last three years, callers to the federal government's Canadian sport helpline who wanted to report bad experiences in hockey were referred to either a law firm or an insurance claims adjuster chosen by Hockey Canada, CBC News has learned. When the telephone service launched in March 2019, Sport Canada collated a list of contacts provided by national sport organizations so that the helpline's operators could refer callers to resources available for their respective sports. Marie-Claude As

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Filly Moira installed as early 5-2 favourite for $1-million Queen’s Plate

    TORONTO — She was definitely the class of the Woodbine Oaks but Kevin Attard is expecting a little more of filly Moira on Sunday. Moira was installed as the early 5-2 favourite Wednesday for the 163rd running of the $1-million Queen’s Plate. A big reason for that was her emphatic 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks last month at Woodbine Racetrack. Moira's winning time of 1:49.78 was better than what Sir for Sure posted (1:50.62) in winning the $150,400 Plate Trial on the same day. T

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.