2022 PFL Championships live and official results (5:30 p.m. ET)

The final event of the 2022 PFL season takes place on Friday at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York, and MMA Junkie will keep you updated with live results throughout the event.

The 2022 PFL Championships event features 12 fights, including all six divisional finals for a $1 million grand prize.

In the main event, undefeated two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison (15-0) goes for a title three-peat at women’s lightweight when she clashes with Larissa Pacheco (18-4), whom Harrison has already defeated twice before.

The co-headliner will see Brendan Loughnane (24-4) and Bubba Jenkins (19-5) clash for the featherweight championship, while elsewhere on the card Aspen Ladd (9-3) makes her promotional debut vs. former Bellator titleholder Julia Budd (16-4) at women’s featherweight, plus much more.

Full results of 2022 PFL Championship include:

Biaggio Ali Walsh vs. Tom Grasser

Result:

Recap:

Records: Amateur fight

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Katherine Corogenes vs. Dakota Ditcheva

Result:

Recap:

Records: Katherine Corogenes (6-0), Dakota Ditcheva (3-0)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Gleison Tibau

Result:

Recap:

Records: Magomed Magomedkerimov (29-6), Gleison Tibau (37-16)

Division: 175-pound catchweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Natan Schulte vs. Jeremy Stephens

Result:

Recap:

Records: Natan Schulte (22-5-1), Jeremy Stephens (29-20)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Marlon Moraes vs. Sheymon Moraes

Result:

Recap:

Records: Marlon Moraes (23-10-1), Sheymon Moraes (14-6)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+

Referee:

Omari Akhmedov vs. Rob Wilkinson – light heavyweight title

Result:

Recap:

Records: Omari Akhmedov (24-7-1), Rob Wilkinson (16-2)

Division: Light heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Sadibou Sy vs. Dilano Taylor – welterweight title

Result:

Recap:

Records: Sadibou Sy (12-6-2), Dilano Taylor (10-2)

Division: Welterweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Stevie Ray – lightweight title

Result:

Recap:

Records: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (16-5), Stevie Ray (25-10)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Julia Budd vs. Aspen Ladd

Result:

Recap:

Records: Julia Budd (16-4), Aspen Ladd (9-3)

Division: Women’s featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Ante Delija vs. Matheus Scheffel – heavyweight title

Result:

Recap:

Records: Ante Delija (22-5), Matheus Scheffel (17-8)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Bubba Jenkins vs. Brendan Loughnane – featherweight title

Result:

Recap:

Records: Bubba Jenkins (19-5), Brendan Loughnane (24-4)

Division: Featherweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

Kayla Harrison vs. Larissa Pacheco – women's lightweight

Result:

Recap:

Records: Kayla Harrison (15-0), Larissa Pacheco (18-4)

Division: Women’s lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN+ pay-per-view

Referee:

