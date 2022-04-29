2022 PFL 2 results: Bruno Cappelozza picks up where he left off, pounds out Stuart Austin for TKO
Bruno Cappelozza won the whole shebang in 2021 and now he’s one step closer to repeating.
In the 2022 PFL 2 main event, Cappelozza (15-5) ground-and-pounded his way to a first-round TKO victory over Stuart Austin (15-8) at the 4:24 mark. The event took place Thursday at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
There was some brief clinching early in Round 1 before they separated. In response to pressure by Cappelozza, Austin shot for a takedown at around two minutes into the round. Cappelozza reversed and separated. A big overhand right stunned Austin, who tried to grab a leg. Cappelozza ended up on top, worked his way to mount, and finished the fight with punches.
Bruno lands a shot and drops Stuart in the 1st#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/eWpMqIIHM7
— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022
6 Points and the 1st round finish for Bruno Cappelozza!#2022PFL2 pic.twitter.com/HcBajmTR8W
— PFL (@PFLMMA) April 29, 2022
The win earned Cappelozza six points in his season debut and extended his winning streak to five, with four knockout victories and a 2021 tournament title clinched over the course of the streak. Meanwhile, Austin enters a two-fight skid and has lost three of his most recent five fights.
The full 2022 PFL 2 results include:
Bruno Cappelozza def. Stuart Austin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 4:24
Chris Wade def. Lance Palmer via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
Brendan Loughnane def. Ryoji Kudo via technical decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Renan Ferreira def. Jamelle Jones via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 0:25
Denis Goltsov def. Cody Goodale via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:20
Ante Delija def. Matheus Scheffel via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:59
Bubba Jenkins def. Kyle Bochniak via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Klidson Abreu def. Adam Keresh via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
Sheymon Moraes def. Boston Salmon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Alejandro Flores def. Saba Bolaghi via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)