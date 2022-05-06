2022 Nursing Now Ontario Awards Celebrate Nursing's Best

TORONTO, May 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the onset of the pandemic, Ontario nurses have been working longer hours and exposing themselves to COVID-19, leading to increased levels of burnout and stress. Yet even in the face of this adversity, nurses have continued to demonstrate resilience.

Now more than ever, nurses deserve to be celebrated and recognized for their hard work and sacrifice. Timed to coincide with International Nurses' Day on May 12, the Nursing Now Ontario Awards honour Ontario's exceptional nurses and build upon the goals of the Nursing Now campaign, a global initiative aimed at improving health around the world through nursing.

Now in its third year, the Nursing Now Ontario Awards are presented by the Registered Practical Nurses Association of Ontario (WeRPN), the Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) and the Ontario Nurses' Association (ONA) to one winner in each of the following three categories: registered practical nurse (RPN), registered nurse (RN) and nurse practitioner (NP). A panel of nurses selected the winners — each of whom demonstrates the qualities of an exceptional nurse, high professional standards, superior clinical skills and a compassionate practice — from a pool of more than 400 nominations.

During a special virtual presentation on May 12, 2022 at 2 p.m. ET., WeRPN, RNAO and ONA will offer a salute to all of Ontario's nurses and recognize the award winners. Join us to celebrate the winners of this year's Nursing Now Ontario Awards, nominated by their peers and the public.

What: Nursing Now Ontario Awards presentation

When: May 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Who: Award recipients

Becki Lee, RPN, Village of Riverside Glen Long Term Care, Guelph

Guangxia Meng, NP, Southlake Regional Health Centre (SRHC), Newmarket

Marisa (CHANHTHAVANH) Bannavong, RN, Yonge Street Mission, Toronto

Presenters

Suzanne Schell, president, WeRPN

Morgan Hoffarth, president, RNAO

Dawn Armstrong, region 1 vice-president, ONA

Where/How: Please register online. Once you have registered, you will receive the Zoom details in an email. Media are welcome to attend.

Quotes

"These past two years have challenged nursing in terms of both art and science," said Dianne Martin, CEO of WeRPN. "Throughout the pandemic, nursing has consistently risen to the challenge of the science of our profession. We have learned more about pathology, immunity and infection prevention and control than we had ever thought would be necessary in our work lives.

"In every sector, nurses have been asked to step outside of their normal areas of knowledge and practice, becoming a key piece in the battle to treat and prevent COVID-19, saving innumerable lives in the process. But the challenge of living through a pandemic has been exhausting, traumatic and demoralizing for many nurses."

"In this third year of the pandemic, nurses continue to go above and beyond for their patients, residents and clients," said Cathryn Hoy, RN and provincial president of ONA. "Not only are nurses stressed and overwhelmed, and despite the devaluation of nurses' work by some decision-makers, nurses remain dedicated to providing safe, quality care.

"ONA is proud of the tireless work that all nurses have undertaken, including strong advocacy work for safe care, improved workplace conditions and access to personal protective equipment. On behalf of ONA, I congratulate all Ontario nurses."

"RNAO celebrates with gratitude the tremendous work and central role all nurses play in caring for Ontarians, especially during this trying and relentless pandemic," said Dr. Doris Grinspun, CEO of RNAO. "Nurses in all roles, sectors and settings — whether RNs, NPs or RPNs — have selflessly put their lives on hold to unwaveringly share their expertise, knowledge and compassion with Ontarians each and every day. "RNAO says to all nurses: Thank you! To this year's winners of the Nursing Now Ontario Awards, we say: Stand tall and proud as you make nursing shine."

About us

WeRPN is the professional voice of Ontario's 50,000+ Registered Practical Nurses (RPNs). WeRPN builds the profile and professional capacity of RPNs so they can better care for patients and better support their fellow health-care workers. For more information about WeRPN, visit werpn.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

The Registered Nurses' Association of Ontario (RNAO) is the professional association representing registered nurses, nurse practitioners and nursing students in Ontario. Since 1925, RNAO has advocated for healthy public policy, promoted excellence in nursing practice, increased nurses' contribution to shaping the health system and influenced decisions that affect nurses and the public we serve. For more information about RNAO, visit RNAO.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ONA is the union representing more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, providing care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, public health, the community, clinics and industry. Visit ona.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

