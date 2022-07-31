2022 NFL Preview: Lions started last season miserably but started to come around late

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·11 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Lions
    Detroit Lions
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dan Campbell
    American football player and coach
  • Jameson Williams
    Jameson Williams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aidan Hutchinson
    Aidan Hutchinson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
    Amon-Ra St. Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Detroit Lions finally caught a big break.

When they beat the resting Green Bay Packers 37-30 in the season finale, it was a positive way to end the season. They celebrated. Lions head coach Dan Campbell told the team how proud he was.

“We know what we’re capable of,” Campbell said in his postgame speech, via MLive.com. “And when we hit the offseason running — we’re going, man. We’re going places because we want to go places and we know the formula.”

But it seemed they blew a shot at a perfect draft pick for their rebuild.

With that win, the Lions lost the chance to get the No. 1 overall pick of the draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars instead got the first pick. The Lions seemingly missed the chance to take Michigan star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who finished second in the Heisman Trophy voting. Hutchinson was born in Plymouth, Michigan, went to high school in Dearborn about 13 miles from Ford Field and stayed in-state to be a Wolverine, and the Lions were going to watch him go to Florida.

Then it broke the Lions' way. The Jaguars took Georgia edge defender Travon Walker, a great athlete who didn't have the college production of Hutchinson. The Lions rushed the Hutchinson pick up to the podium so fast that the NFL got mad at them. Instead of a decade or more regretting the lost opportunity to get Hutchinson, the Lions picked a Michigan-born star who most analysts thought was the best player in this rookie class.

The Lions aren't used to good luck. They have one playoff win since 1957. Detroit hasn't won a division title since 1993, when it was the NFC Central, not the NFC North. As of late, the franchise is probably best known for pushing all-time greats Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson to early retirements.

Maybe things are changing.

General manager Brad Holmes made shrewd moves last season, like signing defensive end Charles Harris to a two-year, $13 million deal and watching him lead the team in sacks, and using a fourth-round draft pick on receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who broke Lions rookie records for receptions and receiving yards. Campbell had some wacky moments leading up to his first season, but his players responded to his leadership. They started the season 0-10-1, taking plenty of close losses, then finished the season by winning three of their last six. That streak started with a dramatic final-play win over the Minnesota Vikings, one of the feel-good moments of the 2021 NFL season.

Detroit still has a long way to go. Jared Goff doesn't profile as a franchise quarterback, and the Lions haven't found the right player to groom for that role. They still need to work on the defense, which can list linebacker, cornerback depth and interior defensive line as problem areas. The Lions still need to do something good that will distance themselves from decades of losing. There's a reason the Lions are the only team without a prime-time game this season (though they do get the traditional Thanksgiving game).

Lions quarterback Jared Goff celebrates with head coach Dan Campbell after beating the Vikings last season. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)
Lions quarterback Jared Goff celebrates with head coach Dan Campbell after beating the Vikings last season. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

At least there are positive signs. The offensive line is good. The skill position group has intriguing talent, especially if first-round receiver Jameson Williams is healed from a torn ACL suffered at Alabama last season, and tight end T.J. Hockenson can stay healthy. There's good talent at edge rusher. The Lions made a couple moves to help a secondary that needed it.

Holmes seems to be the right hire at GM. It's fine to be skeptical if Campbell is the right long-term coach for the Lions, but players are buying into his message. You can see that by how hard they played late in the season, after not winning once over their first 11 games.

Maybe the Lions will start sliding again, and a solid finish to last season won't mean much. But it is long overdue for things to start breaking right for Detroit.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The Lions' approach to the offseason was clear: One-year contracts for players who might be overlooked for whatever reason but can help. Receiver D.J. Chark, safety DeShon Elliott, cornerback Mike Hughes and even the Lions' old first-rounder Jarrad Davis, coming back after a year with the New York Jets, are players who could step in and contribute right away. If they don't work out, they're all on one-year deals and the Lions aren't stuck with future cap hits. Linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin was the only notable loss in free agency, but Detroit should be able to absorb that. The Lions' draft went well. They grabbed defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the second overall pick and speedy Alabama receiver Jameson Williams 12th overall. The rest of their draft had some smart picks that fit what Detroit is building, and their class was praised by just about every analyst. It was a solid offseason after a good one last year too.

GRADE: A-minus

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

Jared Goff once looked like a top-end quarterback with the Rams. Nobody views him as elite anymore. It's still questionable if he'll be the Lions' quarterback after this season when his contract would allow Detroit to cut him with significant savings on the salary cap. Goff played better late last season after Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn following the team's bye. Goff had a 107.1 passer rating in five healthy games with Campbell calling plays, according to MLive.com. He also clicked with passing game coordinator Ben Johnson, who was elevated to offensive coordinator this offseason. Goff had the lowest average depth of target among all regular starting quarterbacks at just 6.8 yards. Was that due to Goff's conservative nature or the scheme and lack of reliable receivers? Goff will have more talent around him this season and presumably an offense that better fits his skills.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

One of my favorite future bets this season is Lions over 6.5 wins. That's not a unique thought; the Lions over is one of the most popular bets this offseason at BetMGM. Perhaps it's too early to get that excited since the team still has holes to fix. But each season we see teams make big jumps, and there's reason to believe the Lions can be much improved. Last season the Lions were 11-6 against the spread, a great record for a team that went 3-13-1 straight up. They were already good to bettors and ahead of the market. The Lions were a very unlucky 1-4-1 in games decided by three points or less, including some brutal beats. They weren't as far off as as it seemed, but bettors probably knew that already.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

From Yahoo's Scott Pianowski: "Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the trickiest calls of the 2022 fantasy season. He was an anonymous rookie for three months last year, a fourth-round draft pick who saw limited playing time. But injuries smothered the Lions down the stretch and St. Brown was ready when his number was called, posting an absurd 51-560-5 line over his final six games, making him fantasy’s No. 2 wideout over that period. St. Brown commanded double-digit targets in each of those games.

"St. Brown obviously enters the fresh season with an established role, but there will be additional competition for the ball. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who missed most of the final month, is back. D.J. Chark was added in free agency, though he landed a modest one-year prove-it deal. Rookie wideout Jameson Williams was drafted in the first round, though he’s coming off a torn ACL and could miss several weeks at the beginning of the season. The Lions aren’t going to rush Williams.

"The good news for Yahoo drafters is that St. Brown comes at a reasonable price. His ADP is 56.8 in early NFFC pools, but you can land St. Brown 15 picks later in a typical Yahoo room. Perhaps the rules of Signature Significance apply to St. Brown’s electric finish last year; until the Yahoo ADP corrects, I’ll be looking to add St. Brown to my receiver portfolio."

[Create or join a Yahoo fantasy football league now!]

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

Amon-Ra St. Brown was a fourth-round draft pick having a mediocre rookie season with six games remaining. He had 39 catches for 352 yards and hadn't scored a touchdown. Down the stretch, with Dan Campbell calling plays, St. Brown finished with a stunning 51-560-5 line in Detroit's final six games. Over 17 games that would be a monster season for anyone, much less a fourth-round rookie. If T.J. Hockenson can stay healthy, Jameson Williams has an impact coming off an ACL injury and D.J. Chark regains the promise he showed early in his Jacksonville Jaguars career, the Lions' passing game could be much improved. St. Brown is a huge part of that, now that the Lions know what he's capable of.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

Can Jeff Okudah deliver?

Okudah tied the record for the highest cornerback ever taken in the NFL draft, going third overall in 2020. He seemed like a near-perfect prospect at the position. In Year 1, he allowed an NFL-high 579 yards in coverage on 251 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. He missed time with injuries. Then in Week 1 of his second season, he gave up a long touchdown to Deebo Samuel and then ruptured his Achilles tendon later in the game. That's a rough injury for a cornerback. The Lions had to shoot down offseason rumors they'd move Okudah to safety. The fact that it was even speculated says a lot about how Okudah's career is going. Year 3 is huge for his career, and it's big for the Lions, too. They found a good starting corner in surprising Amani Oruwariye, and if Okudah can play up to his draft status that would give the Lions' defense a massive boost. The big question is how Okudah recovers from injury. He returned to OTAs in late May.

"He’s excited," Oruwariye said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "I think people who try to write people off, they got to just kind of stay in your lane 'cause to me I think, there’s a reason he went No. 3 overall in the draft and the minute he gets on the field I think he can make an immediate impact. It’s just a matter of staying healthy for him. We’re all wishing for that."

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

It's hard to get past the Lions' history when being hopeful about their future. They've been bad seemingly forever. But if you remove the past few decades and understand this is a new group from the front office down, the optimism seems justified. Both lines are good. If skill-position players like D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, D.J. Chark and T.J. Hockenson play well, that makes life easier on Jared Goff. The defense needs work but it could improve, especially if Aidan Hutchinson plays well as a rookie. Nobody will be picking the Lions to win the division, but imagine how much excitement there will be going forward if they finish near or just above .500.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The Lions finished 3-3 in their last six games. In the second-to-last game they lost 51-29 against a Seattle Seahawks team that wasn't close to being in the playoffs. Maybe we should be focusing on that when it comes to projecting the next step for this team. It's still a team with a bad defense and an offense that didn't get nearly enough explosive plays in the passing game last season. Had Detroit not come back to beat a Packers team playing for nothing in Week 18, they would have been the worst team in the NFL last season and picked first in the draft. Maybe the Lions will be in play for that first pick again.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)

The Lions were 2-5-1 last season in games decided by seven or fewer points, and 1-4-1 in games decided by three points or less. That's a sign of some bad luck and perhaps shows they're not far off from a breakout. If that record in close games is closer to .500, and the Lions take some of their momentum from late last season into this season, it's feasible they could go from 3-13-1 to a seven- or eight-win team. It seems like a team on an upward trajectory. We should know by the end of this season if they're on the right path.

(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)
(Amber Matsumoto/Yahoo Sports)


32. Houston Texans
31. Atlanta Falcons
30. New York Giants
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Chicago Bears
27. New York Jets
26. Seattle Seahawks
25. Detroit Lions
24. Carolina Panthers
23. Washington Commanders
22. Pittsburgh Steelers
21. Minnesota Vikings
20. Miami Dolphins
19. New Orleans Saints
18. Las Vegas Raiders
17. Arizona Cardinals
16. Tennessee Titans
15. Cleveland Browns
14. Indianapolis Colts
13. Philadelphia Eagles
12. San Francisco 49ers
11. Denver Broncos
10. Cincinnati Bengals
9. New England Patriots
8. Los Angeles Chargers
7. Baltimore Ravens
6. Green Bay Packers
5. Dallas Cowboys
4. Kansas City Chiefs

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Nic Demski and Dalton Schoen caught two touchdown passes each from quarterback Zach Collaros as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Calgary Stampeders 35-38 in CFL action Saturday night to stay undefeated. Collaros had a superb game for Winnipeg (8-0) as he completed 22-of-30 passes for 270 yards. Marc Liegghio kicked two field goals and a single for the Bombers, who will look to keep their winning streak alive when they travel to Monteal to face the Alouettes next Thursday. Ka’Deem Car

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Vote: Should Blue Jays make legitimate push for Juan Soto?

    Nationals superstar Juan Soto can reportedly be had for the right price. Should the Blue Jays empty the farm for him?

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Ticats outscore Alouettes in second half to capture 24-17 home victory

    HAMILTON — This time, Dane Evans and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats averted another second-half collapse. Steven Dunbar Jr. and Don Jackson scored second-half touchdowns as Hamilton held on for a 24-17 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Thursday night. It was a victorious start to a stretch that will see the Ticats (2-5) play six straight (and seven-of-eight overall) against East Division competition. Dunbar Jr. and Jackson helped Hamilton outscore Montreal 14-11 in the second half. It marked the first

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • How OG Anunoby, Raptors can expand his offensive role

    Amit Mann discusses how OG Anunoby can increase his offensive production and what he needs from his teammates and coaching staff to become a higher usage player.

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Matt Chapman has two home runs as Blue Jays fend off Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — After spending about three weeks on the injured list, Yusei Kikuchi didn't want to come off the field. Kikuchi struck out five and gave up one run to earn the win as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Detroit Tigers for a 5-3 win on Thursday. It was Kikuchi's first start for the Blue Jays since July 5, spending time on the injured list with a strained neck. After finishing the fifth inning with back-to-back strikeouts, Kikuchi asked interim Toronto manager John Schneider to stay in the

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • De Grasse, Brown, Blake, LePage withdraw from Commonwealth Games following worlds

    Sprinter Andre De Grasse and decathlete Pierce LePage are among the top Canadian track and field stars who have withdrawn from competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. De Grasse ran the anchor leg as Canada won gold in the 4x100-metre relay at the recent world track and field championships. Aaron Brown and Jerome Blake, who were also part of the relay team, have also withdrawn. "These athletes have had a challenging world championships in hot weather conditions and unfortunately must withdr

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m