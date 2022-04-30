2022 NFL Draft: How to watch, stream Saturday’s 4-7 rounds. Day 3 players from area?

Jonas Pope IV
Will UNC quarterback Sam Howell hear his name called on the final day of the NFL Draft?

Howell, who was projected as a second-round pick, was still on the board when rounds two and three ended Friday night.

Only one Triangle player, UNC offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu, was drafted on Friday. Ezeudu went in Round 3, No. 67 overall to the New York Giants.

Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft continues Saturday (April 30, noon) for rounds 4-7. All seven rounds are being broadcast on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. The first round was Thursday night, with Round 2 and 3 on Friday. The first Triangle player off the board was N.C. State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who went No. 6 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

How to watch if you are a cord cutter?

The NFL Network can be streamed in the NFL app. The draft can also be streamed on YouTube TV, Hulu +, Live TV and fuboTV.

Which local players could go and when?

Several players from the Triangle are expected to go off the board over the three days of the draft. The biggest name of Day 3 is Howell, but up to five players could be drafted today. Running backs Ty Chandler (UNC) and Zonovan Knight (N.C. State) could go between rounds 5-7.

Player

School

Position

Projection

Sam Howell

UNC

Quarterback

Round 2

Ty Chandler

UNC

Running back

Rounds 5-6

Marcus McKethan

UNC

Offensive line

Rounds 6-7

Zonovan Knight

NC State

Running back

Round 7- Free Agent

Trenton Gill

NC State

Punter

Round 7 - Free Agent

