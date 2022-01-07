2022 NFL Draft tracker: Which Kentucky football players are going pro?

The 2022 NFL Draft is around the corner, and it should again include quite a few Wildcats.

Kentucky’s football program since Mark Stoops’ first season in 2013 has had 17 players selected in the NFL Draft, including six last year, its most in a single draft since 1979. This year’s wave could match or exceed that number, depending on how many Wildcats declare.

Below you’ll find a list of Kentucky football players who have formally declared for the NFL Draft and notable players who could have declared but decided to return for another season of college football.

Position: Safety

Notes: Corker could have returned for a “super senior” season under the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver but moves on as one of the more accomplished defensive backs in Kentucky history. The 6-foot-, 197-pound senior led the Wildcats this season with eight pass break-ups (more than 20% of the team’s total) and second on the team with 81 tackles (including a sack). He started the final 37 of his 50 games played after redshirting his first year on campus (2017). Corker, a former four-star recruit, was part of four UK bowl victories, including two in the Citrus Bowl. Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele both deemed him an All-Southeastern Conference Second Team selection following the 2020 season.

Position: Offensive lineman

Notes: Kinnard has not formally said he’s entering the draft but is widely expected to do so; he’s projected as a first-round selection after a senior season that saw him finish as a consensus All-America First Team selection and help lead Kentucky to 10 wins for the second time in four years. Pro Football Focus graded him as the best offensive tackle in the 2021 regular season.

Position: Defensive lineman

Notes: “Bully,” as he’s affectionately called by teammates and coaches, missed part of his senior season due to a leg injury but appeared to be close to full strength by year’s end. The 2021 campaign was his first as a starter, but he’d played consistent snaps since 2018, when he was a true freshman. He has 3.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries from the nose tackle position in nine games played this year. The 6-foot-3, 379-pound prospect will forego a potential fifth season of college eligibility.

Position: Defensive end

Notes: A committed, versatile defender who played in multiple spots on UK’s defense over the course of five seasons, Paschal is perhaps better known around the country for his off-the-field success story. He was forced to redshirt in the 2018 season, his second at UK, after doctors discovered a malignant melanoma on his right foot. Paschal underwent three surgeries and monthly immunotherapy treatments before returning to play in three games at the end of that season. He started 35 of the final 36 games in his career before having to sit out of Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl victory against Iowa due to a groin injury through which he played most of the 2021 season. Paschal finished in a tie for third in school history with 37 tackles for loss. The Associated Press named him to its All-SEC First Team, and he was named to the All-America Second Teams released by CBS Sports and USA Today.

Kentucky senior defensive end Josh Paschal (@JPaschalx) worked hard to be able to play in the Citrus Bowl. Unfortunately, his UK career comes to a close on the sidelines, but he explains how deep his love for #BBN runs in his heart @UKFootball #ForTheFamily #WeAreUK ️ pic.twitter.com/t3k7XFWus7 — Chris Bolton (@Chris_Bolton_12) January 1, 2022

Position: Wide receiver

Notes: In just one season at Kentucky, Robinson emerged as one of the best to ever play receiver at the school. He broke single-season records for receptions (104) and yardage (1,334) en route to just the sixth 1,000-yard receiving season in program history. The former Kentucky Mr. Football winner had eight 100-yard receiving games over his three seasons, including six as a full-time receiver at Kentucky in 2021, and scored 14 total touchdowns in his career (10 receiving, four rushing).